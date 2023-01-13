Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by Merced County Sheriff’s deputy near Dos Palos

Merced County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect in the Dos Palos area on Friday.

Details about the incident are preliminary.

The shooting occurred at 11:44 a.m. in the 8800 block of Globe Avenue in Dos Palos, according to Merced County Sheriff Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene for a report of a physical domestic incident, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspect who had attempted to set fire to an apartment complex.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, was holding a juvenile hostage inside the residence, according to the release.

The suspect was ultimately shot and killed. Merced County District Attorney’s Office and Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigators remain at the scene.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if possible.