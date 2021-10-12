Knife-wielding suspect walks in Food Lion, confronts worker and stabs him, NC cops say

A Food Lion worker was stabbed during a fight with a knife-wielding suspect in a North Carolina store, police said.

The suspect came into the store on North Point Boulevard in Winston-Salem with a knife just before 7 p.m. Monday and confronted the worker, the Winston-Salem Police Department said, according to local outlet WGHP.

The two then got into a “physical altercation,” during which the suspect stabbed the worker multiple times in the leg, police said, according to WFMY.

Police said the suspect, who was not publicly identified, then ran out of the Food Lion and sped off in a Chevrolet Impala, WXII reported.

The worker was hospitalized with serious injuries and is in stable condition, police told WXII.

Police have not given a possible motive for the stabbing, WGHP reported. No other information about the incident had been released as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or to use the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717, WFMY reported.

Winston-Salem is in Forsyth County, about 100 miles west of Raleigh.

Manager wrestles machete away from man demanding cash at Dollar General, NC cops say

Man shoots Dollar General worker in face before stealing Halloween candy, TN cops say

Man shot to death in argument over Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M, cops say

Shopper shoots accused Circle K shoplifter when he tries to escape, Arizona cops say