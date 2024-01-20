Knife-wielding woman holds up CVS in Rancho Bernardo: police

SAN DIEGO — A knife-wielding woman robbed a CVS in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood Friday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 25-year-old suspect entered the retail store located at 16773 Bernardo Center Dr. shortly before 9 p.m.

Two San Diego-area neighborhoods among ‘friendliest’ in US: study

The woman reportedly approached an employee while holding a knife in her hand and demanded money, police explained. After receiving money from the employee, the suspect ran out of the store.

The woman then attempted to steal a vehicle from a man who was in the process of getting into his car behind the store, authorities said. He refused to give her the vehicle and she ran away.

Police officers arrived on scene and arrested the suspect, now identified as Bridget Lorenzen, a short time later.

SDPD Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.