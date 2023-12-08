Knife-wielding woman pushes her way into SoCal family’s apartment

A family in Riverside County thought they would have to fight for their lives after a woman armed with a knife forced her way into their apartment earlier this week.

The incident unfolded just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the 700 block of Gianni Drive in Corona, according to officials at the Corona Police Department.

“I thought I was going to die,” Lauren Luna told KTLA’s Rick Chambers. “I thought that woman was going to murder our entire family.”

The suspect, described as a Black female adult, approximately 20-30 years old, with a large build who was wearing a black shirt and dark pants, knocked on the Luna’s front door. When Lauren opened the door, she could see the knife the woman was carrying.

“I looked down, I saw a knife in her hand that looked like she had been playing with,” Lauren explained. “And she started asking for someone named Levon. She said, ‘Where’s Levon? I know he’s here.’”

Lauren told the intruder that no one by that name lived in the apartment.

“I tried to close the door, but she forced her way in and held the knife up to me and started pushing me back,” Lauren said.

Standing a few feet behind his wife with their 1-year-old daughter, James Luna said the experience was terrifying.

“I mean, I thought we were going to die,” he said. “I thought this was going to be the last time I was going to be with my family.”

A woman seen at the Luna family’s front door on Dec. 6, 2023.

A woman seen walking away after threatening a Corona family with a knife in their apartment on Dec. 6, 2023.

A woman who was reportedly armed with a knife seen returning to the apartment building and knocking on a neighbor’s door on Dec. 7, 2023.

The knife-wielding woman was in the family’s apartment for two or three minutes, but as she started to search for Levon, the Lunas grabbed their own knife, barricaded themselves on the balcony and started screaming for help.

“We’re on the second story of a condo, this is it,” James said. “Either she’s going to leave or we’re going to die right here.”

Violent crime spike has L.A. police chief concerned

The woman eventually left, but only to return on Thursday to knock on a neighbor’s door.

“I’m terrified that this woman is just going to keep coming back until she’s finally apprehended,” Lauren said.

Authorities confirmed on Thursday night that the woman, who is now facing potential charges of brandishing a weapon other than a firearm and burglary, has been captured.

“I can definitely breathe easier,” James said. “We didn’t know when the nightmare was going to end, and it feels like we’re closer to having an end in sight now that we know the police have her and she’s been identified. It feels like there’s a bit of closure now.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.