Knifecrime is out of control. Doing nothing is no longer an option

She looks older than 15 in the photograph, as teenagers strive to do. Bang-on-trend bookish glasses to reflect her academic side, a touch of lipgloss to signal her sass. Immaculate braids, a glittering crucifix unselfconsciously on display – she radiates all the confidence and self-possession of a young woman going places.



You fully believe that Elianne Andam would have achieved her life’s ambition to become a lawyer. Except she will never sit her GCSEs or take notes in a lecture hall. This week she lost her life in a crime that has shocked not just the nation but London itself, that cynical, battle-hardened city where stabbings are commonplace and young men routinely slip knives, like vapes and keys, into their jackets whenever they step out of the door.



Elianne died in the street in Croydon, despite the frantic efforts of passers-by to save her. It was 8.30am and she was on her way to the nearby £20,000-a-year selective independent girls’ school, Old Palace of John Whitgift. But she never arrived.

Hours later, a 17-year-old boy was arrested.

For legal reasons no more on what happened can be reported. All we have for now are the terrible photographs: discarded plastic roses on the ground; a grimy letter; forensics officers gathering evidence. And, as Elianne’s family struggles to negotiate the huge abyss of grief that has opened up, it is not enough to voice sympathy – we must all surely stop and question the society we live in.

In a parallel world – long, long ago, when I was young – altercations between young people would escalate into slanging matches. Pushing. Punches would be thrown. Here in 2023 Britain, knives are drawn.

Elianne is the 16th teenager to die in London so far this year. Those figures don’t include the bleeding and badly injured children rushed to hospital.

Five years ago, Martin Griffiths, the lead trauma surgeon for Barts NHS Health Trust, revealed that, in the space of a decade, London hospitals had come to resemble war zones. “We routinely have children under our care – 14 and 15-year-olds are daily occurrences,” he said. “We used to look after people in their 20s, now it’s people in their mid to late teens and children – children in school uniforms are being admitted under our care with knife and gun wounds.”

For every gang member primed and prepared to use one, there are many more fearful kids, ostensibly carrying a makeshift weapon for self-defence – yet by doing so they are upping the ante and making themselves more likely to become victims or panicked perpetrators.

“I discovered my 14-year-old son was carrying a pair of Ikea scissors in his blazer after he’d been mugged for his phone three times,” a friend of mine admitted. “I was horrified and took it off him, but I understand his fear – the fact his school insists he wears his blazer on the street is tantamount to a sticker saying. ‘I’m a posh, soft target, mug me.’”



My eldest daughter and her first boyfriend were robbed at knifepoint three streets away, aged 15. On a Sunday afternoon. Two men reeking of cannabis separated them, brandishing a serrated hunting knife.



The blade was pressed against the bare stomach of her boyfriend while she was patted down until they found her mobile. As a mother, I can say hand on heart that two phones is a small price to pay for two lives.

Elianne is the 16th teenager to die in London so far this year

But why should our children be held to ransom? Wasn’t the murder of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor in 2000 supposed to be our nadir?

Yet the numbers have only risen. In February figures from the Office for National Statistics showed 282 homicides were committed in England and Wales using a knife or sharp instrument in the year to March 2022 – a 19 per cent rise compared with the previous year.

Doing nothing is not an option – if we simply wring our hands in despair, we are accepting this as the new normal, fuelled by the nihilism of drill music, with its vernacular of violence, hyper-aggression and lawlessness that has spilled over into the argot of Gen Z.

I’ve heard the nicest young people joke about getting “shanked up” (armed) and make wisecracks about “touring” – entering enemy territory like soldiers on tour. And in case you are under the impression from your son and his mates’ banter that they are considering a career in hospitality, “cheffing” is the grisly term for stabbing (aka cutting up someone like a chef).

Language evolves along with attitudes. Yes, it’s tasteless to hear middle-class kids laughing about grievous bodily harm, but the prevailing attitude among those who govern us is that knife crime is terrible, something must be done and Dear Lord please spare the Tory heartlands.

And that is a shameful abdication of responsibility. We need more stop-and-search police checks, we need tougher sentencing. But we must also tackle the causes of knife crime by giving disaffected young people alternatives to squandering their future in a culture of drugs and gangs. Elianne Andam, a bright, shining girl of just 15 has been robbed of her future. The loss to those who knew and loved her is incalculable. Every decent parent in the land grieves with them – when someone’s child is knifed to death, it is a heinous attack on all our children.

