Knifeman admits attempted murder of GCHQ worker outside leisure centre

A man has admitted the attempted murder of a female GCHQ worker after stabbing her outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

Joshua Bowles pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Wednesday to punching and stabbing the US national some three miles from the UK intelligence agency’s Cheltenham base on March 9.

The 29-year-old was charged with attempted murder, as well as assaulting a man, causing him actual bodily harm, following an investigation by counter-terror police.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, targeted his victim, who is referred to in charges only by the code number 99230, because he believed she worked at GCHQ and represented the state.

He was armed with two knives when he launched the attack at about 9.15pm as the woman left the leisure centre, in Tommy Taylors Lane, with a friend.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering multiple stab injuries in the attack. Bowles also punched a man named Alex Fuentes after being confronted in the car park.

The court heard that the woman who was stabbed by the defendant was employed by the United States Government and was stationed at GCHQ at the time of the incident.

Following the hearing on Wednesday, Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “This extremely violent attack against two innocent people was completely unprovoked.

“It is right that those who commit violent crimes like this should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law to protect the public, and our thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families.”

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told Bowles she hoped he will be sentenced before the end of October.

