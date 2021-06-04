Knight announces candidacy for Circuit Court Judge, Part II

Jun. 3—Felony child abuse prosecutor Caroline Knight announced today she is running for Circuit Court Judge for the 13th Judicial District.

A Tennessee native, Knight has lived and worked in the 13th Judicial District, comprised of Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and White counties, since 2008.

"I didn't attend law school with the aim of becoming a judge, but after acquiring a balanced legal experience, I am compelled to run. I feel it is a moral imperative and I will bring integrity to the position," said Knight.

Circuit Court hears divorce and child custody cases, contract disputes and civil torts (including wrongful death) among other matters, in two divisions: Part I and Part II. Knight, who has handled cases in each of these areas, seeks election to Part II.

With more than 15 years of broad legal experience, Knight has been an Assistant District Attorney General for 10 years and has served as child crimes prosecutor district-wide for the last five years. Knight's jury trial convictions include first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Knight was licensed to practice law in 2006 and represented Upper Cumberland clients in domestic cases, adoption, and property disputes as well as estates until 2011. Knight's advocacy includes briefs for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit and the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Knight's previous appointments include special judge (on limited matters) and Hearing Officer for the Crossville Housing Authority.

"Judges must uphold the rule of law. Fair and unbiased decisions are based on the facts presented, not on any personal agenda or motive," Knight said. "I look forward to treating parties in Circuit Court impartially and with respect."

Knight, a former Cumberland County commissioner, is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and the TBA Leadership Law Class of 2013.

Knight is a founding board member of Youth Achievement Foundation, Cumberland County; has been Plenary Lecturer for American Legion Boys' State; and has served various state and local boards of directors including The Legal Aid Society; the American Red Cross, Cumberland County Chapter and Avalon Center for Domestic Violence.

Knight lives in Crossville with her husband, Sean Stephens, and 12 year-old stepson.