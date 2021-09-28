Knight says Circuit Court Part II race about 'integrity,' Young cites forgiveness

Sep. 27—Circuit Court Part II Judge candidate Caroline Knight was clear on why she sought the position on the bench — it was about integrity.

"The race that I am in, to me, is a moral imperative," Knight told a group at a candidate forum hosted by the Cumberland County Republican Party Sept. 21. "Ultimately, it is you, the voters, who can keep judges accountable."

Her opponent, incumbent Judge Jonathan Young, was not present for the candidate forum.

Young told the Chronicle he was attending the funeral of his uncle the night of the forum, and that is why he did not attend.

Young said, "My campaign is about who I am and what I'm about ... I'm about taking the high road and forgiveness. Those are qualities I think judges should have."

Among the questions prepared for the forum was a question concerning ethical complaints or sanctions against candidates from the Board of Professional Responsibility or Board of Judicial Conduct.

Knight said she had no ethical complaints or sanctions during her 15-year legal career.

"I believe that the standards that apply to attorneys, the higher ethical standards that are imposed against assistant district attorneys, and the highest ethical requirements that are imposed on judges should be taken seriously and upheld to the upmost degree," she said.

Young received a public reprimand in October 2020 from the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct following what was described as "inappropriate messages" sent to multiple women on various social media platforms from 2015-'20. Young has served as the Circuit Court Part II judge since 2014.

At the time, Young said he could have fought to keep the matter private, but elected not to.

"I will say a few years ago I was in a dark place and sought comfort where I shouldn't. I quickly ended everything before it went further than just talk, but that was not enough," Young said in a statement following the public reprimand.

He told the Chronicle Monday that nothing related to the complaint impacted his job as a judge.

"It was a difficult time in my marriage, and I did something I'm not proud of," he said. "I admitted to it and moved on. I don't think there's anybody who has not done something they're not proud of."

The messages were sent to multiple individuals, including a legal professional employed by a law firm that conducts business in Young's court and a litigant in a child custody matter who had previously been before Young's court.

The reprimand describes the messages with "content ranging from flirtatious to overtly sexual. Most of these communications depict you in your judicial robe."

Young recused himself from a case involving a Smithville attorney, who cited the board's investigation, and a divorce and family law case involving a woman with whom Young had interpersonal interactions.

The letter of reprimand states that while there was no evidence to suggest Young was biased and prejudiced in any of his rulings, there is a perception, especially in domestic relations matters, that suggests prejudice could exist.

Young was suspended for 30 days, was to refrain from using a photo of himself in his judicial robe as a profile picture on social media, complete a judicial ethics program, recuse himself from all cases involving attorneys identified by the board, and refrain from similar misconduct while a judge.

Knight did not discuss details of Young's ethics sanctions, though she did urge those present to research her opponent and read information available in the public domain.

"It is unfortunate that my opponent, the incumbent Jonathan Young, is not here tonight to withstand the scrutiny of these questions and to withstand your scrutiny, because I think those answers bear your hearing," she said.

Knight said that it is imperative that judges treat all parties with respect.

"When elected judges in position of power like trial court abuse that authority, it is the most vulnerable party in that court that suffers," Knight said. "I am keenly motivated to restore integrity to Circuit Court, Part II."

Knight was licensed to practice law in 2006. She began her private law practice in Crossville in 2008, handling a variety of civil and criminal matters, including estates, custody cases, property disputes, adoptions, workers compensation, and contract disputes.

For the past 10 years, she has worked as an assistant district attorney in the 13th Judicial District, with the past six years spent prosecuting crimes against children. She has handled felony murder cases, child abuse, aggravated robbery, and other criminal cases.

"These cases are complicated. They are complex. They require close scrutiny of constitutional law and rights. They also demand critical application of specific rules of evidence and procedure," Knight said. "I have that experience."

Knight and Young are both seeking the Republican nomination for the seat in the May 2022 primary. They will be on ballots in Cumberland County and the other six counties of the 13th Judicial District.

Other candidates seeking district-wide positions include William Ridley, Circuit Court Part I, who will likely face incumbent Judge Amy Hollars in the August 2022 general election; incumbent District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway; incumbent Public Defender Craig Fickling; incumbent Criminal Court Part I Judge Gary McKenzie; and incumbent Criminal Court Part II Judge Wesley Bray.

The Cumberland County Primary Election is set May 3, 2022. The candidate qualifying deadline is Feb. 17 at noon.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.