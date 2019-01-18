Knight-Swift (KNX) Surges: Stock Moves 8.7% Higher

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $23.98 to $29.58 in the past one-month time frame.



The stock gained after the company revised up its adjusted earnings guidance range for fourth-quarter 2018 and first-quarter 2019.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Knight-Swift currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Transportation – Truck industry may consider a better-ranked stock like ArcBest Corporation ARCB, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



