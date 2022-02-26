Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $54.34. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 8.5% of its income after tax.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 31% per annum for the past five years. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings you should be aware of.

