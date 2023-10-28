Knightdale bank robbery suspect sought by police
The Knightdale Police Department is looking for a suspect caught on camera robbing a Bank of America on Friday morning.
Even with rosters capped at 13 pitchers, the league average for innings per start went down in 2023, which Manfred views as an issue.
Mountains of research show that drug education strategies of the 1980s and 90s were ineffective. Schools are hoping an updated approach will have more of an impact.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
Chances are that however busy you are, Keith Rabois is busier. Among them was politics (he likes U.S. presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Governor Ron DeSantis, but compared Vivek Ramaswamy's "foreign policy knowledge" to that of his two-year-old).
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
Strong economic news continues to roll in. Yet nothing seems able to cheer morbid Americans.
FTX reportedly considered securing naming rights for the Royals' Kauffman Stadium.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Two of the biggest groups to oppose robotaxi expansion in California are now formally working together. Teamsters 856, which is tied to one of the longest-standing labor unions in the U.S., and Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), a group that advocates for app-based workers, said on Friday they'll work together to push for "responsible guardrails on autonomous vehicles [(AVs)] to ensure public safety and protect driving jobs." The partnership isn't solely about limiting AVs, yet robotaxi companies including Waymo and Cruise are racking up adversaries, as well as allies, as they expand.
The biggest news stories this morning: Leica’s new camera was built to fight disinformation, What to expect from Apple's Scary Fast event, Spotify looks set to overhaul its royalty model next year.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried began his testimony before a jury by saying he didn't commit fraud or take customer funds from his cryptocurrency exchange.
Experts say corporal punishment is unlikely to lead to any lasting change in a student's behavior.
Talks between Chrysler parent Stellantis and the United Auto Workers were continuing late on Friday afternoon as they engage in intensive bargaining.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon plans to sell 1 million shares of company stock starting in 2024 for "financial diversification and tax-planning purposes."
Because that delicious dinner you prepared shouldn't require an upper-body workout.
It comes with four paddles, four balls and four cooling towels for playing in the heat.
A Google executive testified on Friday that the company paid $26.3 billion to other companies to acquire traffic, including default search engine status. A significant portion of that likely went to Apple.
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric showed prices continued to cool in September.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.