Knightdale carnival canceled Sunday after shooting Saturday. Police search for suspect.

The final day of a carnival in Knightdale is canceled after violence at the event on Saturday night. A 16-year-old boy was injured and two cars were hit by gunfire, police say.

“Due to the incidents of violence that occurred tonight at the Special Olympics Spring Carnival, and out of an abundance of caution for the public, Knightdale Police Department and Powers Amusement have canceled the final day of the event slated for Sunday, April 3,” the Town of Knightdale posted on Facebook.

A large fight broke out near a crowded concession stand at the carnival Saturday night, according to police.

“As police worked to break up the fight and disperse the crowd, several shots were fired in a nearby parking lot. The gunshots sent some patrons scrambling for cover, while others rushed to their vehicles to flee the scene,” a Town of Knightdale spokesperson said in a news release.

Police from several agencies helped with crowd control and evacuation efforts after reports of shots fired, according to the news release. It took about 40 minutes to search for victims, clear out bystanders and secure the scene, police said.

The 16-year-old was grazed by a bullet and treated for minor injuries at WakeMed hospital, police reported, and no other victims have been reported. Police also said at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

“Words cannot begin to describe the anger we feel over this senseless act of violence,” Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said in a news release.

“Our annual Special Olympics Carnival should be a time of fun and celebration for a worthy cause. Instead, a small group of deviants choose to endanger the lives of hundreds of people with their malicious actions. It reeks of lawlessness and a blatant disregard for others’ lives. It is a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured,” Capps said.

The police chief said investigators are attempting to identify at least one suspect who was recorded on cellphone video firing a gun. A reward is being offered to “anyone who provides credible information leading to the identification and arrest of the offender(s).”

Story continues

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knightdale Police Department immediately.

Police spent hours processing the crime scene and collecting evidence, town officials said, and are working to develop other leads.

The 10-day Spring Carnival to support Special Olympics North Carolina began March 24 and is sponsored by the Knightdale Police Department. Held daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m, it was set to end Sunday. Weather canceled the carnival on March 31.

The carnival was held at the Midtown Commons Shopping Center on Hinton Oaks Boulevard off Interstate 540 and Business 64. Stores at the shopping center include a Target and Kohl’s.

The Knightdale Police Department’s nonemergency phone number is 919-217-2261.