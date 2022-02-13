Knightdale couple arrested, charged with child abuse, Wake sheriff says

A Knightdale couple has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually abusing a juvenile, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lazaro Bernabe Gonzalez-Olivier has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, while Jesica Alejandra Rodriguez-Herrera has been charged with felony child abuse allowing sexual assault, the office said in a news release.

The alleged abuse occurred during “an unknown extended period,” the office said.

Wake County deputies responded to a Friday call reporting a runaway juvenile in the 8000 block of Buffaloe Road in Knightdale, officials said.

The juvenile was found Saturday at a relative’s home. Investigators learned she said she had been sexually assaulted several times by Gonzalez-Olivier, and that Rodriguez-Herrera knew about the alleged activity but did not report the abuse to authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the news release, Gonzalez-Olivier admitted that he sexually assaulted the juvenile. The release also said Rodriguez-Herrera stated that she knew about the assault.

Gonzalez-Olivier and Rodriguez-Herrera were at the Wake County Detention Center on Saturday, with bonds set at $30,000 and $50,000, respectively.

The News & Observer has requested additional information about the incident.