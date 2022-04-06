Fake pastor scammed elderly man out of $10,000 in Wake County. Have you seen him?

Police in Knightdale are asking for the public’s help to find a scam artist who swindled an elderly man out of $10,000 Tuesday afternoon.

The Knightdale Police Department released a photo of the suspect they say posed as a pastor and tricked the man at a State Employees Credit Union at 809 N. Smithfield Road at approximately 1:11 pm.

The suspect was with another suspect who posed as a churchgoer, according to a news release.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to call Knightdale police at 919-217-2261.

More than 1 in 10 elderly people in the United States was a victim of fraud in the past year, the consumer website Comparitech reported in January.

Only 1 in 23.5 incidents are reported to authorities, a 2011 report from the New York City Department for the Aging and Cornell University found, according to Comparitech, which estimated the average loss at just over $20,000.