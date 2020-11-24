Knights of Columbus Donates $25,000 to Connecticut Food Bank

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020

Connecticut-based organization supports the food bank as part of its on-going Covid-19 Pandemic Response

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With food banks facing increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knights of Columbus donated $25,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, providing tens of thousands of meals to those in need this holiday season.

The support for food banks is part of the "Leave No Neighbor Behind" initiative the Knights launched in response to the pandemic back in March. Through Leave No Neighbor Behind, Knights are encouraged to assist their neighbors, including those in their community and parish, their fellow Knights of Columbus, and others in need.

"The Knights of Columbus is pleased to provide this donation to help the Connecticut Food Bank put food on the table for thousands of families this Thanksgiving," said Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight and CEO Carl Anderson. "We remain grateful for the Connecticut Food Bank and the vital role it plays in our founding state."

Receiving the donation from Knights of Columbus, Connecticut Food Bank Chief Operating Officer Daniel Gomez said, "We are grateful for the continued support from the Knights of Columbus. This donation is perfectly timed and will go to work putting food on the tables of households across our area in the challenging weeks and months ahead." Gomez thanked the Knights for "your amazing generosity to struggling families and individuals. We value your partnership and the deep connection that the Knights' compassionate mission has with our mission to provide nutritious food to people in need."

Demand for food in Connecticut has grown tremendously since the pandemic struck in March. Many Connecticut Food Bank member agencies have reported an increase of as much as 50% in people seeking food. There are people who were occasional visitors to programs who now must seek food weekly and there are people who coming for help who have never before relied on charitably donated food.

At the same time that need began to skyrocket, food donations dropped because of disruptions to the supply chain. Prior to the pandemic, two-thirds of food distributed by the Connecticut Food Bank came from food industry donations. Those donations dropped by nearly 60% and have not recovered.

With its origins and international headquarters located in New Haven, the Knights of Columbus has a long-standing partnership with the Connecticut Food Bank. Last year, the Connecticut Food Bank awarded the Knights with their "Corporate Impact Award."

About the Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus is one of the world's leading fraternal and service organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 77 million service hours and $187 million for worthy causes in their communities. The organization also offers extensive life insurance services to members and their families, resulting in more than $114 billion of life insurance in force. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors offers investment services to individuals and institutions in accord with Catholic social teachings. From helping children in need, to providing wheelchairs for the disabled, to helping stock food banks, to offering top-rated and affordable insurance products to its members, the Knights of Columbus has supported families and communities for more than 138 years.

About Connecticut Food Bank
Connecticut Food Bank distributes food through a network of 500 partners and programs in Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties, representing 71% of the state's population and where as many as 400,000 people may be struggling with hunger due to the Coronavirus pandemic, according to recent data from Feeding America. Last year, Connecticut Food Bank distributed food to help provide 23.8 million meals.

