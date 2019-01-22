Is Knights Group Holdings plc’s (LON:KGH) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

While small-cap stocks, such as Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) with its market cap of UK£155m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into KGH here.

How much cash does KGH generate through its operations?

Over the past year, KGH has reduced its debt from UK£28m to UK£15m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, KGH currently has UK£5.5m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, KGH has produced cash from operations of UK£8.5m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 57%, indicating that KGH’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In KGH’s case, it is able to generate 0.57x cash from its debt capital.

Can KGH meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at KGH’s UK£12m in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of UK£25m, leading to a 2.01x current account ratio. Usually, for Professional Services companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

AIM:KGH Historical Debt January 22nd 19 More

Does KGH face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 44%, KGH can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether KGH is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In KGH’s, case, the ratio of 5.41x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

KGH’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure KGH has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Knights Group Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

