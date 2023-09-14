Knights Landing teen dies in solo Sutter County crash

Sep. 13—A fatal crash in Sutter County on Wednesday resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Knights Landing woman, the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol reported.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., the woman was driving a Chevy Camaro west of Bogue Road and approached a 90-degree turn on Clements Road, according to a CHP report. The driver was unable to safely make the right turn and overturned the Camaro into a water-filled ditch. The woman was unable to exit the vehicle, the report said.

Multiple Sutter County firefighters jumped into the canal and attempted to free the driver, according to the CHP. Emergency personnel removed the woman several minutes later and began life-saving measures. The driver was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville and declared deceased shortly after arrival, the report stated.

It is not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision, officials said.