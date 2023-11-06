Knightsbridge bankers at war over 1-metre square utility cupboard in communal garden

Dr Lyudmil Zyapkov and wife Juliana Grigore outside Central London County Court after hearing in neighbours' fight over cupboard - Champion News Service Ltd

A neighbours’ row between two bankers in Knightsbridge over a one-metre square utility cupboard in a communal garden escalated into a £100,000 court case.

The cupboard had been part of Anthony and Angela Knight’s London home, accessed via an outside door, until they discovered it had been secretly bricked up from the inside and made part of the neighbouring flat, owned by banker Dr Lyudmil Zyapkov and wife Juliana Grigore.

Central London County Court heard that Dr Zyapkov became “obsessed” with hanging onto the cupboard, which “housed very neatly (his) washing machine and dryer”, and sued his neighbours.

The battle included a doorstep stand-off, during which Mr Knight threatened to kill Dr Zyapkov’s pet cat if he saw it on the communal patio outside.

Ennismore Gardens Mews, the scene of a neighbours' dispute over a tiny washing machine cupboard between Angela and Anthony Knight and neighbours Dr Lyudmil Zyapkov and Juliana Grigore - Champion News Service Ltd

Judge Jan Luba KC said it was accepted that a previous owner of the flat had carried out the “land grab”, but that Dr Zyapkov and Mrs Grigore had no rightful claim to keep it.

Mr Knight, a 72-year-old financial consultant, and his 69-year-old wife have been living at their house in Ennismore Gardens Mews, near Harrods, where houses sell for more than £3 million, since 1995.

Bank of America market analyst Dr Zyapkov and naval engineer Mrs Grigore bought their neighbouring flat - part of the house which was the final home of actress Ava Gardner - in November 2018.

The Knights stored their children’s sports equipment in the cupboard but stopped using it in about 2010. It was only when Dr Zyapkov and Mrs Grigore showed them around the flat eight years later that they discovered it had been “unlawfully incorporated” into the property.

An annotated diagram of the Zyapkov Cupboard

Without opening the outside door, which remained padlocked, the previous owner had smashed through the party wall, annexed the cupboard, bricked it up from the inside and decorated it, the Knights’ barrister Gerard van Tonder told the judge.

“If you open the door externally, you would now be confronted by a brick wall,” he said.

The two couples tried to settle the issue amicably, but “emotion defeated reason,” said Judge Luba.

“Our relationship changed because of the ugliness created by the cupboard issue,” said Mrs Grigore while giving evidence.

Dr Zyapkov and Mrs Grigore sued their neighbours to have the cupboard declared part of their property by way of adverse possession, also known as “squatters’ rights.”

They also claimed damages for harassment and nuisance over Mr Knight’s conduct, complaining that as well as threatening their cat he had taken to leaving his bins at their patio door, which faces the Knights’ house.

Anthony Knight outside Central London County Court after hearing in neighbours' row over cupboard with Dr Lyudmil Zyapkov and Juliana Grigore - Champion News Service Ltd

The Knights countersued for a declaration that the cupboard remains part of the title to their home.

The judge was shown videos which they claimed backed Dr Zyapkov and Mrs Grigore’s claim of harassment against Mr Knight.

In one, he can be heard warning Dr Zyapkov that taking the case to court could end in his “ruin” and losing his job at the Bank of America.

“You have occupied my cupboard and won’t give it back,” he says. “You are a crook...You are a nasty little man.”

He then adds: “Don’t let the cat out here. If I see it, I will kill it.”

The judge ruled that the cupboard remained within the title to the Knights’ house and rejected the harassment and nuisance claims brought by Dr Zyapkov and Mrs Grigore.

He made an order that the cupboard be returned to the Knights and that their neighbours must foot the lawyers’ bills for the dispute.

They have to pay £18,000 up front towards the Knights’ bills, which are estimated to be over £50,000, on top of their own costs of around £52,000.

