Knightsbridge: Police hunt for hotel worker over £350K jewellery theft

A woman is wanted by police after a suitcase containing £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a central London hotel, the Met has said.

A public appeal for information has been launched to find the whereabouts of Marinela Manolesu after the suitcase was stolen from a hotel in Knightsbridge on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had been working as a housekeeper at the unnamed hotel.

Officers believe she has left the UK and travelled to Romania.

Authorities in Romania have been alerted to the alleged theft, the Met Police said.

