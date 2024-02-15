Knightstown will host state's first gubernatorial straw poll of the election cycle Feb. 17

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — Election season is officially in full swing in Indiana.

This Saturday, Feb. 17, the Henry County Republican Club, with the blessing of the 6th Congressional District Republican Central Committee, will hold Indiana's first gubernatorial straw poll of the election cycle and the first gubernatorial candidates' forum after the filing deadline this past Friday, Feb. 9.

The Republican gubernatorial straw poll will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. (doors open at 8 a.m.) inside Knightstown Community High School's auditorium and is free to attend for the public. Knightstown was chosen as the host location because it is the geographic center of the 6th Congressional District.

Only gubernatorial candidates who made the Indiana ballot by the Feb. 9 deadline and who attend the straw poll in person will be candidates on the poll. Those candidates, along with presidential candidates who made the Indiana ballot, will also have tables with campaign advertising materials.

As of Feb. 1, five of the six gubernatorial candidates have confirmed their intention to attend the straw poll: Mike Braun, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

The candidates will speak forum-style, making opening and closing statements, with a question-and-answer session in between.

The Q&A will be based on the popularity of questions submitted by audience attendees on index cards collected by volunteers and brought forward to the moderator. The amount of time allocated for the Q&A will be based on the number of candidates who made the Indiana ballot.

Republican precinct committee people will comprise the “delegations” from each of the eight whole counties and three partial counties of the 6th District and are invited to attend and cast their ballots for Republican primary candidates of their choice for governor.

The eight whole counties of the 6th District are Fayette, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Rush, Shelby, Union and Wayne, while the three partial counties are Bartholomew, Marion and Randolph. Vice precinct committee people may vote as proxies in the absence of precinct committee people with 24 hours notice.

In case of inclement weather, there is a back-up date for the poll scheduled for the following Saturday, Feb. 24, that would start at the same time as the initial date.

For further information or questions regarding the event, contact Nate LaMar at natelamar@cs.com.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Indiana Republican Gubernatorial Straw Poll Knightstown 6th Congressional District