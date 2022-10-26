Knitting needles, coat hanger emerge as key pieces of evidence in death of Elijah Lewis

Oct. 26—NASHUA — DNA samples on a knitting needle and a bent coat hanger could prove crucial in determining who killed Elijah Lewis, the 5-year-old Merrimack boy who died last year in his home, the lawyer for his mother said in court on Wednesday.

The mother, Danielle Dauphinais, faces first-degree murder charges in Elijah's death. She refused to be transported to Hillsborough County Superior Court for the hour-long hearing that delved into what likely will be key evidence when her case goes to trial.

An autopsy detected piercing injuries to her son's face, and the needle and coat hanger could have been responsible for those injuries, said Bethany Durand, the homicide prosecutor in the case.

But Durand downplayed their role in his death. Elijah, who was known as Eli, died at some point during a four-day period in September 2021. Officials have said he faced starvation and neglect, and autopsy results show fentanyl intoxication, bed sores and facial and head injuries.

Independent evidence also shows Dauphinais struck Elijah with a shower rod, Durand said.

Dauphinais's lawyers are insisting that their expert be on hand when technicians extract DNA from swabs and subject it to testing and analysis. If they show that her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, used the implements, it could damage any testimony he is expected to provide about the boy's death.

"She could go to prison for the rest of her life, so the stakes are high for us," said defense lawyer Jaye Rancourt.

It would be difficult to have a defense expert on hand for the DNA analysis, said Durand, an assistant New Hampshire attorney general. The state crime lab isn't equipped for the Touch DNA, or Trace DNA, tests, which involve the analysis of skin cells left on pieces of evidence.

Other DNA samples were extracted from the shower head, tiles, shower rod and upstairs shower at the Merrimack home. But those samples are small in size, could be degraded and have likely been subjected to cleaning fluids, she said.

The state contracts out Touch DNA tests, and that lab refuses to admit independent observers under the state contract.

One lab that the state found in Texas charges $10,000 for an outside expert to be on hand. The lab must basically shut down when the outsider enters, Durand said.

"Trust me, I tried (to find other labs)," she said in court.

But the DNA is crucial to Dauphinais's defense, Rancourt said.

Dauphinais's lawyers are expected to argue that two others living in the Sunset Drive home could have killed Elijah — Stapf or Stapf's mother. Rancourt said that Stapf, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, frequently has changed his story during police interviews, and if his DNA is found on the needle, the hanger or the shower, it could cast doubt on whatever he testifies to.

Without her expert present, Rancourt said, she couldn't be sure of the testing.

"It's like happening in a black box," Rancourt said.

Superior Court Judge Charles Temple did not rule on the issue Wednesday. From the bench, he said the issue is complicated he will have to research several court cases before making a ruling.

Also during the hearing, Durand said that on Oct. 7, 2021, roughly two weeks after Elijah died, Dauphinais gave birth at home to a boy.

"Mom, it's a boy," Stapf texted his mother. "We did it upstairs in your bathroom. No mess at all, except on the towels."

Durand gave no further explanation about the birth and would not answer questions outside the court.

