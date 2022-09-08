Knives found on 14-year-old boy at local high school, state police say

Pennsylvania State police are investigating after they said a 14-year-old boy had knives on him at Hempfield High School on Wednesday.

State police said the knives were seized from the student, and criminal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

