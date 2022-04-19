Knives found at Westmont Hilltop secondary school

Apr. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Multiple knives were found from two students in the Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School on Tuesday.

Two separate searches were conducted.

"The administration was alerted to the situation by a student and the administration and school police officer immediately isolated the students and recovered the weapons," according to a notification sent out by Westmont Hilltop School District Superintendent Thomas Mitchell late in the afternoon. "Through our initial investigation, there was no direct threat to students or employees. We have consulted with our legal counsel and referred the incident to local law enforcement to continue the investigation. The district will follow their recommendation and all charges that apply will be filed."

No information was provided as to whether the students were in possession of the knives at the time or if they were in lockers.

Mitchell commended the student who notified authorities.

"Our response will reflect the seriousness of the situation when we receive a report of a weapon or threat within our schools," Mitchell wrote.

In December, two teenagers — Logan J. Pringle, 17, and Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16 — were arrested on multiple charges, stemming from an alleged plot for a shooting at Westmont's high school.

Regarding the students who allegedly had the knives on school property, Mitchell wrote: "Unfortunately, these situations are commonplace in our culture and I am concerned they will continue to occur without the action of all members of our communities."

The incident occurred just a week after four juveniles were taken into custody for allegedly driving past Greater Johnstown Middle School and displaying an airsoft gun.