Knives come out for Bloomberg as billionaire former mayor rises in the polls

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. There are eight days until the Nevada caucuses and 263 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic candidates and President Trump took fresh aim this week at Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who has staked a small part of his personal fortune by outspending everyone else in trying to win the White House. By flooding the airwaves with ads and nailing down endorsements from Democrats, many of whom have benefited from his largesse, he has risen into the double digits in several polls of Democrats despite not appearing in any debates so far.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar accused the billionaire entrepreneur of “buying” the election.

“I got a real problem with multibillionaires literally buying elections,” Sanders said in an interview with NBC News. “I don’t begrudge his wealth, but I do begrudge a billionaire thinking he can buy the election.”

“He has every right in the world to run for office,” the Vermont senator continued, “but he doesn’t have the right to buy an election.”

“I don’t think people look at the guy in the White House and say, ‘Oh, I want someone richer,’” Klobuchar said on ABC’s “The View.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked Bloomberg over a 2008 assertion that ending redlining, a discriminatory housing practice, helped trigger the economic meltdown.

“A video just came out yesterday in which Michael Bloomberg is saying, in effect, that the 2008 financial crash was caused because the banks weren’t permitted to discriminate against black and brown people,” Warren said at a rally in Virginia on Thursday. “That crisis would not have been averted if the banks had been able to be bigger racists. And anyone who thinks that should not be the leader of our party.”

Warren also took a swipe at Bloomberg’s late entry into the Democratic race.

“We’ve been going at this for about a year,” she said. “Some people got in a little later than others. Michael Bloomberg came in on the billionaire plan — just buy yourself the nomination.”

Bloomberg, whose campaign is self-funded and not accepting donations, is close to qualifying for next week’s debate after the Democratic National Committee promulgated new rules that did away with the minimum requirements for donor support that were in place for all the previous contests. The new threshold is 10 percent or more support in at least four DNC-approved polls by Feb. 18. (Bloomberg has three.)

Bloomberg during his campaign launch of "Mike for Black America" in Houston on Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Asked on “CBS This Morning” whether Bloomberg should be allowed on the debate stage, Sanders said, “Of course not.”

“Some very good friends of mine who were competing in the Democratic nomination — people like Cory Booker, Julián Castro — worked really, really hard,” Sanders said. “Nobody changed the rules to get them into the debate. But I guess if you’re worth $60 billion you can change the rules.”

Klobuchar, though, said she would relish the opportunity to debate Bloomberg.

“Once we get to the debate stage, I’m going to get a chance to meet him on an even playing field,” she said. “I’m never gonna beat him on the airwaves. But I can beat him on the debate stage.”

Even former Vice President Joe Biden, who is not exactly the strongest debater, is champing at the bit.

“I’m going to get a chance to debate him on everything from redlining to stop-and-frisk to a whole range of other things,” Biden said in his own appearance on “The View.”

When asked what he thought about an audio clip from 2015 of Bloomberg defending stop-and-frisk policing, Biden laughed.

“I’m laughing because it’s amazing how every single thing I’ve said for the last 40 years has come up, and I’ve answered them all,” he said. “We’re just now getting into the place where we’re looking at other people’s records.”