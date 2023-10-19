Knock at door leads to burglary, possible sexual assault in Adams County: state police

A 79-year-old Adams County woman was burglarized and possibly sexually assaulted after a burglar knocked on her door and forced his way into her house, Pennsylvania State Police said.

In a press release from the Gettysburg barracks, police said they were called to the home on the 1300 block of Center Mills Road in Aspers around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for a reported burglary.

When police arrived, the victim, a 79-year-old woman, told officers that in the overnight hours of Oct. 16 and 17, a man knocked on her door. When the victim answered the door, the man forced his way into her home, according to the press release.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police said that evidence indicated the victim was possibly sexually assaulted during the incident, and she was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for treatment. She was later discharged without serious injury.

In the release, police called for residents to remain vigilant with locking their doors and windows, as well as to exercise caution when interacting with strangers at their home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police asked that anyone who may have any information regarding this incident, witnessed suspicious activity in the overnight hours of the 16th and 17th, or have any home security cameras in the area, to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-334-8111.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Knock at door leads to burglary, possible sexual assault in Aspers, PA