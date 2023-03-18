‘Knocked to the ground’: Surfside Beach pair targeted seniors in a purse theft spree.

Authorities in Surfside Beach have arrested a man and a women accused of targeting seniors in a purse theft spree last week.

Jannie Kinlaw, 46, and Andrew Kinlaw, 34, were charged in two incidents between March 10-13, according to a news release from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to Peggy’s Antiques at 1040 Highway 17 Business on March 10 after a woman reported her purse was stolen by another woman who offered to help put groceries in her car, police said.

A similar incident happened at the Food Lion at 1610 Highway 17 Business South on March 13.

A second victim said a woman attempted to snatch her purse, and when she resisted, a man came up to help with the theft. The pair then knocked the shopper to the ground and took off, according to the release.

Police say Jannie Kinlaw was charged with strong-arm robbery and purse snatching. She was taken into custody March 14 and remains incarcerated, according to online booking records, with bail set at $30,000.

Andrew Kinlaw also faces a purse snatching charge, the release states. Booking records show that he was arrested March 17 and remains in custody Saturday. No bail has been set.

Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said camera footage and license plate readers helped investigators identify the suspects.

He added the thefts were “especially concerning as they targeted our senior citizens as easy victims.”