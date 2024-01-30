Knocking down eyesores has become a priority in Alliance. Nine more meet that fate.

ALLIANCE − The city's Health Department has started demolition of nine more structures this week.

Two of the condemned structures were involved in deadly house fires.

A crew knocks down this condemned structure at 1044 Homestead Ave. in Alliance, one of nine on the city's latest demolition list.

Randy Flint, the city's health commissioner, said Aster Hardwood Services of Bellaire, Ohio, was awarded the contract for $62,000. Knocking down blighted or condemned structures has become a priority in recent years in Alliance, and there have been several rounds of demolition.

The nine buildings on the current list are:

1044 Homestead Ave.

774 N. Webb St.

1036 S. Mahoning Ave

1187 S. Mahoning Ave.

676 S. Linden Ave.

707 Walnut Ave.

400 Johnson Ave.

247 Hester Ave.

1335 S. Arch Ave.

Fire investigators are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on South Arch Avenue in Alliance. Pictured is what remains Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The blaze killed one person.

The South Arch Avenue property was the scene of a fatal fire that killed a 55-year-old man in January 2023. In March 2-23, the Walnut property was involved in a fire that killed two dogs. Flint said the Homestead property was the first structure knocked down.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance starts demo for nine more structures; two had fatal fires