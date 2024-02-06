Knorr-Bremse finalizes sale of Kiepe Electric to investment firm

The logo of Knorr-Bremse AG can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters. Nicolas Armer/dpa

The German brake manufacturer Knorr-Bremse has sold the Düsseldorf-based supplier Kiepe Electric to the Berlin investment firm Heramba.

Nicolas Lange, a member of the executive board of Knorr-Bremse, described Kiepe as an "efficient and dynamic business unit," but that ultimately "only limited synergies" had been realized.

The sale was finalized at the end of January. The price was not disclosed.

Heramba is acquiring all of Kiepe's business and 550 employees.

Munich-based Knorr-Bremse will retain a 15% stake in Kiepe's capital.