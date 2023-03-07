Knorr sentenced on witness retaliation, drug conviction

Mar. 7—WILKES-BARRE — Whenever Clayton Leroy Knorr got arrested, he said he always took responsibility by pleading guilty and serving his punishment.

For his arrest in September 2021, on allegations he plotted to give a fatal dose of fentanyl to an ex-girlfriend, Knorr, 42, said he never considered admitting to something he did not do and took his chance with a Luzerne County jury.

Knorr's gamble worked to a degree as he was acquitted following a three day jury trial in January on charges of criminal to commit homicide and criminal solicitation to commit homicide, but was convicted on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal attempt to commit retaliation against a witness/victim.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Knorr to five years, six months to 11 years in state prison on Tuesday.

Knorr's attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, said his client was going through a rough time leading up to his arrest by state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations on Sept. 22, 2021.

McCabe said Knorr's biggest issue are illegal drugs and had been a law abiding citizen for years when he was clean.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski asked for a high sentence noting Knorr's criminal history while McCabe said a sentence in the aggravated range of sentencing guidelines was uncalled for.

Knorr told Vough he always took responsibility for his previous offenses but could not accept a plea agreement in the murder plot case.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin relied on footage from a hidden camera placed in the residence of a woman in Pittston where Knorr was allowed to do laundry and bathe in September 2021.

The hidden camera was placed in a kitchen appliance after the woman contacted state police when Knorr allegedly told her he wanted to harm his ex-girlfriend to prevent her from testifying against him on a petition for a protection-from abuse order.

Knorr made references his ex-girlfriend "gotta go," but McCabe said his client never uttered the words he wanted to kill the ex-girlfriend.

When Knorr was arrested, state police said he was in possession of a vial containing fentanyl.