The Knott’s Berry Farm grocery brand has been canned

A century-old jam and cookie brand is no more.

The J.M. Smucker Company confirmed to TODAY.com that the Knott’s Berry Farm grocery brand “has been discontinued and is no longer being sold,” as the brand’s website reads.

“The decision to discontinue our Knott’s Berry Farm products is in alignment with our strategy to continuously evaluate our portfolio and ensure we are dedicating resources to the areas with the greatest growth potential,” a J.M. Smucker Company rep tells TODAY.com. “We appreciate the fans of the brand and look forward to continuing to serve them through our other offerings.”

The grocery brand is not to be confused with Knott’s Berry Farm, a theme park in Buena Park, California owned by entertainment company Cedar Fair. Though the theme park and grocery brand began with the same family, the theme park no longer has any affiliation with the grocery brand.

Social media users reacted to the news with sadness, taking to the comments section of an Instagram post from snack-spotting account @markie_devo and beyond to share their thoughts.

“Today we say farewell to a deli store hero,” @markie_devo captioned his post.

“NOOOOOOOOO! The strawberry cookies were the best in the land 😩,” commented one person.

“nooo! those strawberry cookies are good! haven’t had em in years!” wrote another, perhaps cluing us all in as to why the brand is shutting down.

“KNOTTS BERRY FARM FOODS HAVE BEEN DISCONTINUED I LOVED THOSE COOKIES OF THEIRS,” posted another sad fan on X.

“another one bites the dust,” posted another user.

Knott’s Berry Farm has a long history, founded by Walter and Cordelia Knott in 1923 as a roadside berry stand. The Knotts expanded their fruity footprint into a restaurant and roadside attraction which included a replica ghost town.

The Knott family continued to expand their attractions until they had little space to actually grow berries, so they partially sold the Knott’s Berry Farm brand name to Conagra in 1995.

At the time of the brand’s sale, Knott’s Berry Farm Foods made jams, preserves, salad dressings, syrups and more. Conagra later sold the grocery brand to the J.M. Smucker Company in 1998.

Knott’s Berry Farm jams and shortbread cookies still appear to be available for now on online retailers like Amazon, as well as on grocery store shelves, but will presumably be gone once supply runs out. You can also get the Knott’s Berry Farm theme park’s jams, which are now branded as Berry Market, at its online store.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com