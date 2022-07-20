Knott's Berry Farm to require weekend chaperones after fights at theme park

Visitors enjoy a thrill ride at Knott's Berry Farm in May 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Days after a string of fights at Knott’s Berry Farm, the theme park is requiring that all visitors 17 and younger be accompanied by an adult chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays.

Multiple fights among teenagers broke out at Knott's Berry Farm over the weekend, forcing the theme park to close three hours early Saturday. Videos circulated on social media showing teens throwing punches and security guards who were caught in the fray. The violence sent park visitors running for safety, as seen in video posted to Twitter.

In light of the mayhem, theme park officials are rolling out a new chaperone policy, requiring that visitors younger than 18 be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 to enter the park.

Chaperones must present a photo ID with a date of birth and can accompany up to three guests, according to the policy, which was posted on Knott's Berry Farm's "code of conduct" page Wednesday.

“Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the policy states.

Younger guests who are found without a chaperone could be ejected from the park, according to the policy.

The chaperone rules will go into effect Friday and will remain the rule on Fridays and Saturdays “until further notice,” Knott’s officials said in a statement.

“Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we're committed to keeping that promise going forward," the statement said.

The violence on Saturday was captured on videos, including one in which a visitor described being caught in a stampede and hiding out in the park’s Build-A-Bear Workshop store.

The fights brought a response from the Buena Park Police Department. Two people who were injured in the fracas were taken to a hospital by paramedics.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.