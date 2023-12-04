Knotty pine alert! These Fort Worth kitchens were considered ‘modern’ in the 1950s

In the 1950s, the Star-Telegram published several stories about Fort Worth’s most modern, stylish kitchens of the day.

Wow, have the times changed. Most of these kitchens appear to be smaller than some walk-in closets in new homes today. An “electric dishwasher” was a sign of 1950s upscale convenience. And then there’s ALL that wood paneling.

Check out these photos we pulled out of the Star-Telegram archives. Who knows, perhaps one of these homes is yours today. We do hope the kitchen has since been remodeled, though.

April 5, 1955: Mrs. Gordon W. Smith in her kitchen with her mother Mrs. E.E. Taylor, 3232 Avondale Ave., Fort Worth.

May 6, 1953: Looking toward the bar and kitchen from the Campbell living room. Mrs. Campbell, and her daughters Melissa and Melinda, sitting on bar stools.

Jan. 18, 1954: Mrs. Jimmie D. Harrington and daughter, Carrie, shown in the kitchen-breakfast area of their new home. Of particular note are the tile features on the drain board and under the steel casement windows, and the cabinets with a blond or natural finish.

April 5, 1955: Mrs. Stanley standing in the kitchen in the family residence, Fort Worth

Dec. 17, 1958: “Fruitwood Finish: Mrs. W. W. Martin is shown in the charming kitchen of her new home in Westcliff. Cabinets are finished in fruitwood.”

March 27, 1953: Assembly line methods are practiced in this compact kitchen of the R.J. Carlson home, 4820 Lowell Lane. There are two steps separating the refrigerator (extreme right) and the working area around stove. The drain is tiled. Cabinets are knotty pine in natural finish. It is a kitchen with wash and dryer machines in the kitchen.

March 2, 1954: Maple-fronted cabinets give an elegant touch to the actual cooking end of the kitchen-den. Mrs. W. H. Granger finds the stainless steel tile above the drainboard especially easy to keep.

April 5, 1955: Mrs. Philip M. James in kitchen of the family residence, 5601 Blueridge Drive, Fort Worth

April 6, 1954: Mrs. J. D. Jelley, 5408 Calloway Road, can cook on her built-in stove in the kitchen and keep an eye on what’s going on the dining room at the same time, as shown here. On the lower shelf of the Viking oak hutch is a silver service brought by Maj. Jelley from Berlin when he was participating in the airlift in 1948.

Nov. 19, 1958: Mrs. R.H. Talbert at the built-in electric range in her country kitchen.

Sept. 3, 1952: A view of the wood-paneled kitchen in the new home of Miss Hudgins, as seen from the dining area. Tiled service bars flank the passage between the two rooms.

April 1954: A corner of the big kitchen at the home of Dewitt McKinleys at 6728 Fortune Road. The color theme is white and yellow with a splatter pattern linoleum covering. The breakfast table is shown at right.

Feb. 13, 1954: Preparing meals is no problem for Mrs. W. P. Hamilton, as she gets fruit juice from the refrigerator and starts to prepare breakfast for her husband at their mobile home.

Oct. 11, 1951: A rare combination of kitchen and den are shown in the new home of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Richardson in Richland Hills.

Sept. 28, 1952: Carolyn Kemble and Kay Lockman chat in the kitchen of Mrs. J.H. Grammer, 408 N. Bailey.

May 4, 1950: An electric dishwasher (at right) and a waste disposal unit (under the sink) are a part of the modern appliances found in the kitchen at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Noble Acuff, 6325 Waverly Way. Size of the kitchen in the 1950 house depends on the size of the dwellings. Larger homes like the Acuff dwelling have small but efficient kitchens. Smaller homes frequently have larger kitchens for combinations for dining or breakfast rooms.

Sept. 20, 1950: Mrs. Brown is shown in the kitchen, which is equipped with all modern appliances.

Sept. 18, 1951: Mrs. Jasper Hendrick has a kitchen so arranged that making a cake is a simple matter. The Hendricks live at 2193 Green Hill Circle. Mrs. Hendrick is shown cooking in her kitchen.

April 21, 1951: Ideal placement of oven, electric dish washer and refrigerator are shown in this large but compact kitchen at the new home of Mr. and Mrs. Pat L. Davis, 4104 Ranier Court. Woodwork is of solid maple in a honey finish. The chintz drapes over the triple window open up a wooded valley scene from the kitchen sink.

Oct. 29, 1952: Mrs. H. Ward Collier, Jr. and daughter, Connie Anne, look from the kitchen island into the den of their new home in Northglen Addition. The walls and cabinets are distinctly knotted pine.

Sept. 28, 1952: The “super modern” kitchen of Mrs. L.R. Sarazan of 4400 Ridgehaven Road.

April 23, 1951: The home of Dr. and Mrs. Tom Black, 2600 Ryan Place Drive. At the left is the breakfast area, furnished with metal chairs and table with red plastic top. The peninsula jutting out in the center of the room shows cabinet space built around the range. The color scheme is sage green, white and red. Dogwood blossoms appear in the green wallpaper. The floor is gray rubber tile. Chair-height wainscoting of Philippine mahogany was used around the open walls.

April 21, 1951: The kitchen at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Elmo Webb at 3866 South Hills Circle. Mrs. Webb is shown in front of the corner window, which overlooks the big front yard. Metal chairs and table furnish the breakfast nook beyond the service bar. The Webb home, designed as a rambler by Charles E. Armstrong, architect, was furnished for comfortable living.

March 23, 1954: Mrs. Rhoda Bodycoat, city sanitarian, inspects an automatic dishwasher in a care home kitchen, a recommended item.

Aug. 27, 1954: Mr. Rhodes in kitchen holding a cat.

