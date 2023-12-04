Knotty pine alert! These Fort Worth kitchens were considered ‘modern’ in the 1950s
Matt Leclercq
·1 min read
In the 1950s, the Star-Telegram published several stories about Fort Worth’s most modern, stylish kitchens of the day.
Wow, have the times changed. Most of these kitchens appear to be smaller than some walk-in closets in new homes today. An “electric dishwasher” was a sign of 1950s upscale convenience. And then there’s ALL that wood paneling.
Check out these photos we pulled out of the Star-Telegram archives. Who knows, perhaps one of these homes is yours today. We do hope the kitchen has since been remodeled, though.
