Do you know what these 10 car dashboard symbols mean?

Imagine driving down the road when a light suddenly appears on the dashboard.

For some, it is easy to figure out what the symbol means and what action to take next. But many are unclear on what they're seeing.

According to a survey by Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires, young drivers are not as familiar with dashboard symbols as they are with emojis. The survey concluded that 88 percent of young adults could identify an emoji, compared to 51 percent of young adults who can identify a vehicle warning sign.

These symbols, often called "idiot lights" (think warning signs for dummies), are aimed at being easy to understand. But for many drivers, young and old alike, it's not that easy.

Here are 10 dashboard symbols and meanings, according to AutoZone .

ABS light

The symbol indicates that the anti-lock brake computer set a code and needs professional diagnosis.

Glow plug

This symbol is for diesel vehicles only and means that the engines glow are warming up and the driver should not start the engine until the light is off.