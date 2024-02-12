Get to know the 11 candidates who will square off in the primary to be on the Oconto City Council

Eleven candidates seeking a seat on the Oconto City Council will be on the ballot for the Feb. 20 primary.

Four alderpersons on the council are not seeking reelection when their term expires. They are Steve Stock, Patsy Bake, Butch Mehlberg and John Wittkopf.

The 11 running to replace them are Darrell Anderson, Kim Bronikowski, Rachel Demerath, Dee Donlevy, Mike Feldt, Magan Holz, John Panetti, Casey Sowle, Lori Stenstrup, Jamie Younger and Dan Zoeller.

The primary will trim the candidates down to eight ahead of the April 2 general election, which will decide the four alderperson at large positions. Each will get a two-year term.

Information about polling places and registering to vote can be found on the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

The Oconto County Reporter asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire. Responses are ordered alphabetically by candidate’s last name.

Here is what the candidates had to say. Their responses were edited lightly for clarity.

Darrell Anderson

Age: 69

Past political experience: 2 years on the City Council, 8-plus years on the Board of Public Works and 5 years as chairman of Board of Public Works, 2 years on the Wage and Personnel Committee, 2 years on the Finance Committee.

Community involvement: Donated time to Lions Club to install new metal roof at Holtwood Park pavilion, donated the building to city of Oconto for concession stand for outdoor movies for kids, donated time rebuild movie screen to double its size, run the movies for kids on weekends with my wife.

Occupation: Self-employed building contractor 40 years

Campaign website: None

Kim Bronikowski

Kim Bronikowski is seeking to be voted onto the Oconto City Council in the spring election.

Age: 56

Past political experience: I have served on the Oconto City council from 2016-2022 (three terms).

Community involvement: I am active in the Oconto Sportsman Club, and I am on the board of the Oconto Gun Club. I have previously been involved in The Oconto Youth Service Day.

Occupation: I am a medical assistant at BayCare Cardiology. In addition, I am deputy medical examiner for Marinette County.

Campaign website: None

Rachel Demerath

Rachel Demerath, candidate for Oconto alderperson

Age: 43

Past political experience: None

Community involvement: Toy for Tots volunteer

Occupation: Receptionist at H&R Block and Campus Support Specialist at Bay Port High School

Campaign website: None

Dee Donlevy

Dee Donlevy is running to be alderperson on the Oconto City Council in the spring election.

Age: 66

Past political experience: Eight months serving on the Finance Committee

Community involvement: City Park Family Event - Created and donated activity boards; City Park Beach Cleanup - Worked with volunteers to clean up the beach. Made and donated food for the workers. City Park Beach Toy Library - Organized and collected toys, created a Beach Toy Library for the kids; Main Street Fall Decorating - Volunteer with a group of ladies each year to put up fall decorations on Main Street; Baking Grannies Co-Chair - We are an amazing group of bakers, who have bake sales to raise money to donate to local charities. I do volunteer work with Oconto Bellin Hospital, Bellin Cancer Center Green Bay, Oconto County Toys For Tots, and Oconto Winter Wonderland.

Occupation: Retired

Campaign website: "Donlevy for Alderperson at Large" on Facebook

Michael Feldt

Mike Feldt is one of the candidates running to be an alderperson on the Oconto City Council in the spring election.

Age: 65

Past political experience: Served on Zoning Board of Appeals and Board of Public Works

Community involvement: Served on church council, Sunday school teacher, coached t-ball, little league, softball and football. Served on Board of Public Works, Zoning Board of Appeals.

Occupation: Retired - Production scheduler with OMNOVA Solutions for 26 years.

Campaign website: None

Magan Holz

Magan Holz is seeking to be voted onto the Oconto City Council in the spring election.

Age: 41

Past political experience: None

Community involvement: Winter Wonderland Administrator, Vice-President of Oconto Area Chamber of Commerce, Co-Chair of Oconto Tourism Committee, Harvest Fest Committee, Miss Copperfest Committee, Cinderella Project at OAHS.

Occupation: Regional Sales Manager/Systems Administrator

Campaign website: "Magan Holz for Alderperson" on Facebook

John Panetti

John Panetti is running for both the mayor and an alderperson position in Oconto in the spring election.

Age: 70

Community Involvement: 2022 featured speaker at Memorial Day Veterans Recognition at Evergreen Cemetery, strong supporter through the Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 Harvest Fest and Winter Wonderland, 2023 Featured Speaker at Potter’s Field Dedication at Oconto Evergreen Cemetery, supporting and active member of the Elks Lodge #887, supported Oconto K-9 Officers both financially and provided training center space, Board of Directors (3 Terms) Oconto County Historical Society, active supporting member 1st American Lutheran Church, third generation member Masonic Pine Lodge #188, third generation member of Oconto Sportsman Club.

Occupation: President/Owner Team Industries, Inc., Kaukauna/Team Fabricators, LLC Port Arthur, Texas

Campaign website: "John Panetti Mayor of Oconto" on Facebook

Casey Sowle

Casey Sowle is running for a spot on the Oconto City Council in the spring election.

Age: 50

Past political experience: None

Occupation: Parts specialist at Vans Honda in Green Bay

Community involvement: Organized City Park beach cleanup last July, administrator of Oconto UPLIFTING Facebook Page, which promotes a new local business every month.

Campaign website: "Casey Sowle for Alderperson" on Facebook

Lori L. Stenstrup

Lori Stenstrup is one of the candidates running to be an alderperson on the Oconto City Council in the spring election.

Age: 49

Past political experience: Over the years, I have consistently participated in Oconto City Council meetings, gaining valuable insights into the challenges confronting the City of Oconto and observing the council's approaches to addressing these issues.

Community involvement: I have actively served as a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee, and alongside my family, we have dedicated our time to volunteer with the Oconto Sportsman's Club, contributing to events such as their annual Youth Day and other community activities.

Occupation: Economic support specialist

Campaign website: None

Jamie Younger

Jamie Younger is running to be alderperson on the Oconto City Council in the spring election.

Age: 46

Past political experience: Attending meetings

Occupation: Account receivable coordinator

Campaign website: None

Dan Zoeller

Dan Zoeller is running for a spot on the Oconto City Council in the spring election.

Age: 66

Past political experience: I was a United Steel Workers Union member all my years of employment at the paper mills. I held positions of committee member, financial secretary and union president.

Community involvement: Trustee at OUMC for many years and I am a volunteer for Bread by the Bay.

Occupation: Retired

Campaign website: None

Why are you running for City Council?

Anderson: All my life I worked for the people and I think now more than ever the people of Oconto deserve to have someone to work for them. This is a great little city and can be even better with right leadership, and – eyes wide open – I can see good things in the future for the city and its citizens, We have a great group of people working hard for the city; we need to keep it that way.

Bronikowski: I see the many issues facing our city, and I welcome those challenges. I will do my best to do what is right for residents of our city. I will strive for a community-first mindset and try to restore a positive relationship between citizens and our city hall. I will make it a priority to protect taxpayers, support businesses, and be fiscally responsible.

Demerath: I am running for City Council to work to help Oconto prosper, grow, and be a better place for everyone.

Donlevy: After listening to numerous citizens, I was concerned about the city's financial state. I began to seek out information to understand what was going on and why. I expressed my concerns to Mayor Panetti. I discovered that he along with the council recently reactivated the Finance Committee that had been disbanded in 2015. Mayor Panetti, knowledgeable of my background with business finances, appointed me to the newly reinstated committee, where I share my knowledge and provide guidance regarding financial matters to the committee.

Feldt: After learning about the city’s debt situation, I formed a Concerned Citizens Group and we started asking questions. It became apparent to me that getting elected to the City Council would be the best way to get real answers.

Holz: I am passionate about making a positive impact and serving my community. I believe that local government plays a crucial role in addressing the needs and concerns of residents, and I want to contribute to the decision-making process. I have witnessed the challenges faced by my fellow community members and want to bring fresh ideas, innovative solutions, and effective policies to address these issues. I am committed to promoting transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability in local governance. I believe that by working together, we can create a stronger and more vibrant Oconto for everyone.

Panetti: I was born and raised in Oconto and graduated from Oconto High School, with a true love for Oconto’s history. The three sections of Oconto ‒ North side, South side, and French town ‒ all have unique stories that have blended Oconto into what we know today. As an alderman I would help create a road map for the future. I will make a positive difference for the citizens of Oconto; promoting a brighter outlook to make things happen; bringing ideas to reality.

Sowle: I was mostly inspired to run from my experience organizing the cleanup of City Park last summer. It was very rewarding to see the community pull together and make the beach look beautiful for the Fourth of July weekend. I heard the frustrations from citizens that the city doesn't maintain the parks like it should and it made me think that I could be doing more. And the best way to do that is to be on the City Council and be a voice of the people.

Stenstrup: I am running for City Council because, as a parent and active community member, I hold a deep appreciation for Oconto as an outstanding place to live and raise a family. I am confident that I can contribute valuable insights and leadership to the City Council, aiming to provide the citizens with the representation they rightfully deserve.

Younger: I was born and raised in Oconto and also raised my daughter here. I would like to see Oconto grow, especially our downtown. I felt it was time to get more involved with the city and be a voice for the citizens.

Zoeller: I was born and raised in Oconto and lived here all my life. Oconto is a great little community. After attending city committee meetings for over a year straight, I don’t believe our Code of Ordinances are being followed by the book. All residents need to be treated equal. All committee members and mayor need to follow the Code of Ordinances that have been put in place. If they feel a change is needed in these codes, they need to take the proper steps to adjust the codes. The mayor, council, committee members and residents don’t have to agree on things, but we do need to respect each other’s opinions.

What do you think is the main challenge facing Oconto, and what should be done about it?

Anderson: Getting Main Street back up and running. There are too many empty buildings. We need to find a way to get new people to revitalize these buildings and open new businesses. Main Street is the heart of the city. It needs to keep beating. Updating our city equipment, repairing our streets and happy to say we are doing some more this year. The ball is starting to roll again for street repairs. All this being said, we need to make our city look inviting to the ones outside of us to make it an attraction.

Bronikowski: I believe our city budget is a challenge that needs to be addressed. We need to find ways to keep spending down in all departments. We need to work to bring in more businesses in our community to help reduce our taxes and keep them low.

Demerath: The main challenge is how financially unstable we are. We need to analyze our investments and determine where we can gain the most from our investments, and where we can cut costs.

Donlevy: The city's financial state. Taking steps towards business growth the city developed several TID/TIF districts. Unfortunately, several of the TIF districts have not developed as quickly has hoped, thus causing the city with unexpected debt to pay off the bonds that were taken out for that development. More tourism development and industry is needed. However, here is potential for the city to recover any future excess tax revenues. The intent of the city is to recover money from future TID surplus funds.

Feldt: The city’s financial/debt situation is definitely a serious concern and although receiving additional shared revenue from the state has improved the situation short term, this is a long-term issue. Our Concerned Citizens Group, working with the Mayor and council members, was successful in re-instituting the Finance and Wage & Personnel Committees, which gives additional visibility to the financial structure and transactions within the city while recommending common sense actions. Also, securing resources to assist in long-term capital improvements and debt financing.

Holz: I believe it to be communication and accountability. To address this, the city should prioritize transparency and engagement. Encourage citizen attendance to Council and committee meetings to facilitate open dialogue and each resident’s 5 minutes to voice concerns and provide input. In addition, growing a user-friendly online presence could improve communication channels, enabling citizens to access information and report issues easily. To ensure accountability, the city should develop/enforce clear guidelines and protocols for decision-making processes, as well as regularly updating residents on progress and outcomes. By fostering effective communication and promoting accountability, Oconto can enhance community involvement and build trust among its residents.

Panetti: Challenges facing Oconto are lack of affordable child care and housing. In addition, municipal grant writing opportunities need to be capitalized on. I would work with the Oconto County Economic Development Corporation to promote opportunities for new housing developments and family rental complexes. We need to work together as a unified City Council for the well-being of the citizens of Oconto. Focusing on the future, looking for more cost effective and cost-efficient methods of operation by utilizing technology. Working together as a council to make the right decisions benefiting all citizens of Oconto.

Sowle: I think the main challenge facing Oconto is growth, in both business and residential areas. We need to make it easier for businesses to open by deregulating or removing ordinances that make it unnecessarily difficult to open a business in Oconto. And no one is a fan of taxes going up so Oconto has to increase its tax base instead of increasing taxes. We need to figure out how to increase affordable housing in our city. Oconto also needs to increase tourism. We need to set ourselves apart from other cities and attract families to come here.

Stenstrup: The main challenge in my opinion besides the city budget, which is currently being addressed, is citizen involvement. It’s important for the younger generation to become involved in the decision-making process. The issues being voted on today are typically long-term growth plans for our city, impacting everyone’s future. We need to get our communication system updated to allow the community, who cannot attend meetings to be able to listen to the topics via computer/Zoom/YouTube and stay informed with what is going in on within their community.

Younger: Transparency - all I heard in the previous elections was everyone wants transparency and I have yet to see it. I have spent time researching and bringing up the truth and plan to continue. I think it is important that our citizens know what is going on and are informed. Tax increases - The excessive increases myself and other residents have faced. I think it is important we find ways to spend taxpayers money more responsibly so this doesn't continue. I will research and do my best to find other ways to generate revenue.

What are your ideas for attracting new investment and new residents to the city?

Anderson: We need to enlarge our industrial park and have someone vigorously looking for businesses to grow here. Jobs bring people and people need housing. Growing is good. Again, we need to make this city attractive.

Bronikowski: We need to develop business-friendly policies such as streamlined permit processes, lower taxes for new businesses, and reduced regulatory barriers. This can encourage entrepreneurship, boost local economies, and create job opportunities, ultimately attracting both residents and businesses.

Demerath: Promoting businesses to come to Oconto and the employees will follow, which will increase revenue for the city.

Donlevy: More economic development, affordable housing and tourism dollars. Oconto has an amazing harbor, parks and campground. I would love to see a biking/walking trail be developed to take advantage of the beautiful scenery.

Feldt: There are a couple of things already underway. We have a group of small-business owners in Oconto that are working with the OEDC to draft a process in which individuals that own vacant buildings/properties are encouraged to develop, improve or sell these properties to promote business growth in Oconto. I am 100% in favor of that process. Many of these same individuals are involved with our Tourism Committee, working to promote Oconto and all it has to offer. I have lived in Oconto all my life and have heard many stories about missed opportunities to bring business and industry to our city. Getting the city’s financial situation in good shape is key to the growth of Oconto.

Holz: Firstly, promoting Oconto's unique features and attractions (Winter Wonderland, HarvestFest, WaterFest, etc.) through more marketing campaigns can help generate interest. Emphasizing the town's natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and local culture can appeal to potential residents and investors. Secondly, offering incentives such as tax breaks or grants for businesses and individuals can attract investment and relocation. Additionally, improving infrastructure, such as upgrading roads and utilities, can make the town more appealing for new residents and businesses. Lastly, fostering a welcoming and inclusive community atmosphere, with opportunities for civic engagement and involvement, can help attract individuals seeking a vibrant and tight-knit community.

Panetti: I will bring an open-mind approach to actively increase tourism. We can accomplish this by growing tourism, utilizing all modes of recreation including camping, boating, bird watching (enhancing Oconto’s Bird City designation), fishing tournaments, and Oconto marsh walks along with growing Copperfest, Waterfest, Harvestfest and Winter Wonderland. I would also look to grow Oconto’s World Class softball and Little League complex. By promoting and growing tourism and recreational activities it will in turn attract more business opportunities to the city. More business opportunities equate to new families putting down roots in the city. Accomplishing the above initiatives will promote increased management of long-term city debt.

Sowle: I believe Oconto has to focus on getting businesses into some of the vacant buildings in town. Each empty building in town is less money we're collecting in taxes. Oconto also needs to focus on the TIF properties in town. TIF is a financing option that allows a municipality to fund infrastructure and other improvements, through property tax revenue on newly developed property. Increasing tax revenue from these properties could fund other projects that could increase tourism. I believe the City Council needs fresh energy and vision to secure a prosperous future for our city.

Younger: Listen. We need to listen and help people coming into our city and also current residents. We have several vacant buildings on Main Street. I would like to see them filled and have a nice downtown for residents and tourists.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: 11 candidates in Oconto City Council alderperson primary election 2024