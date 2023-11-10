What we know about the 15th shooting involving Indianapolis police this year

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Indianapolis police were involved in a shooting near the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday morning.

A man was injured and listed in serious condition, according to Officer Samone Burris. It was not revealed whether the man was shot by an officer.

Indianapolis police tape blocks an area near the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue after police were involved in a shooting there about 11:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

No officers were injured and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

Officers responded at about 11 a.m. to the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue, a neighborhood near East 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. Initial reports indicate there were shots fired in the area and that's why police were dispatched.

Article continues below map

It was the second shooting on Caroline Avenue in 24 hours. About two miles away a person was shot in the 2800 block of Caroline Avenue. The person shot was listed in stable condition.

"Preliminarily, this appears to be an attempted robbery. Two individuals have been detained but their roles, if any, in this incident have not been determined," police said in an email about 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Early Friday, police announced an arrest in the case.

It was unknown if there was any connection between the shootings.

More: Every time Indianapolis police have shot a person so far in 2023

IMPD officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue. No officers were reported to be injured.



PIO William Young is responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/zLiTeWltMy — IMPD (@IMPDnews) November 10, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police involved in shooting, man seriously injured but stable