What we know about the 2 Jacksonville shootings that happened days apart, wounded 3

Calvin Shomaker, The Daily News
·1 min read
A Jacksonville Police Department vehicle.
The investigations into two Jacksonville shootings that left two minors and an adult wounded this month are still open and active.

No arrests have been made yet, but Jacksonville police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting that happened on McDaniel Drive on Jan. 8.

According to Jacksonville police, at around 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 8 officers responded to the area of Foxhorn Village and found a 15-year-old male who had been shot in an altercation. The victim was taken to the hospital at Camp Lejeune before being transported to Vidant Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

As of Tuesday, the victim was still receiving medical treatment at the hospital, according to Capt. Mike Capps, Investigative Services Supervisor.

Less than 48 hours later, a 15-year-old female and a 47-year-old male were shot in a residential area of Cardinal Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 10. Police responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. and discovered the victims, who were transported to the Camp Lejeune hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Capps said Tuesday the male victim was still receiving medical treatment and that no suspects have yet been identified in the Jan. 10 shooting.

Anyone with knowledge about either incident should contact the detective on the case at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for info deemed valuable to law enforcement. Tips can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

