What we know about 2 teenagers arrested in murder of star football player outside Gwinnett mall
Police have arrested two teenagers in South Carolina in connection to the shooting death of a star high school football player in Georgia earlier this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot and killed outside a Dave & Busters at Sugarloaf Mill mall Wednesday night.
TRENDING STORIES:
Two arrested in connection to shooting death of star Georgia football player
Longtime businesses say they’re being forced out of Marietta Square because of new development
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DeWitt was a star wide-receiver at Jefferson City High School.
On Friday, Gwinnett County police said they arrested 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, both from Lawrenceville, in Anderson, South Carolina.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Both have been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Both are currently in custody in the Anderson County jail. They will be extradited to Gwinnett County on Monday.
Police said detectives are still working to determine a motive behind the murder, but believe the suspects and DeWitt knew each other and that when they saw each other in the parking lot outside the mall, they got into a fight an DeWitt was shot.