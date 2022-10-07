What we know about 2 teenagers arrested in murder of star football player outside Gwinnett mall

Police have arrested two teenagers in South Carolina in connection to the shooting death of a star high school football player in Georgia earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot and killed outside a Dave & Busters at Sugarloaf Mill mall Wednesday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

DeWitt was a star wide-receiver at Jefferson City High School.

On Friday, Gwinnett County police said they arrested 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, both from Lawrenceville, in Anderson, South Carolina.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Both have been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both are currently in custody in the Anderson County jail. They will be extradited to Gwinnett County on Monday.

Police said detectives are still working to determine a motive behind the murder, but believe the suspects and DeWitt knew each other and that when they saw each other in the parking lot outside the mall, they got into a fight an DeWitt was shot.