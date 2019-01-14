What To Know About the 2020 Toyota Supra

From Popular Mechanics

Update, January 14, 2019: At long last, here it is. Following years of rumors and hype, Toyota debuted the long-awaited 2020 Supra this weekend at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Here, via Road & Track, the important specs:

Let's hit the big stuff: 335 horsepower, 365 lb-ft of torque from a single-turbo 3.0-liter straight six. An eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission is the only gearbox available right now, but you knew that. Toyota claims a 0-60 of 4.1 seconds, with an electronically-limited top speed of 155 mph, and a curb weight of 3397 lbs.

As we wrote last year, the new Supra was developed in partnership with BMW can contains a lot of Bavarian parts on the inside, as it shares a great deal with the new BMW Z4. We await pricing news, but expect the Supra to come in around $50,000. Our full story on the new car is below.

When the Toyota Supra died, it died quietly-banished to its home market of Japan in 2002, left to rot by a parent company more interested in building 4Runners than waning sports cars. But the legend lived on. Values on the used market never sank far because everybody knew the cars would be all-time classics, especially the 1993-1998 Supras, their production run for the U.S.

Supra superfans have spent the last 16 years holding their breath, hoping the newest rumor of a revival would be the one that came true. Now their prayers have been answered. Toyota trotted out the 2019 Supra on July 12, 2018 at England's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The A90 Supra, the fifth generation of Supra since 1978, is official. It will debut at the North American International Auto Show in January in Detroit. And weirdly, it's made of a lot of BMW parts.

Japan Meets Germany

This Supra been a long time coming. Normally, it takes about three years to develop a car, but the Supra has been in the oven for seven, said Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer of the A90 project, in an interview posted to Toyota's UK website on July 19.



Back in 2012, Toyota and BMW began a joint project to develop a common platform that is now shared between the 2019 Supra and 2019 BMW Z4. Sticking with tradition, the '19 Supra will pack an inline six-cylinder engine under the front hood and run that power through the rear wheels. But because Toyota lacks an I6 of its own, the Japanese car will use Bavarian motivation.

