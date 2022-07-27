GO in the Know: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight & Top Financial News for July 27

Gary Dudak
·1 min read
seb_ra / iStock.com
seb_ra / iStock.com

For the second year in a row, GOBankingRates is celebrating the small businesses that make our communities great through our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Check it out, along with other top financial news stories of the day.

The Big Lead: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US

We asked our readers to nominate their favorite restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios, salons, boutiques and more, and now, we’re shining a light on those deserving businesses and the people behind them. Take a look at some of our winners.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Bakester’s Pastries

GOBankingRates readers have cast their nominations for their favorite local businesses, and the one with the most nominations is Bakester’s Pastries in Willcox, Arizona. Owned by Leigha Burris, the bakery-slash-deli-style sandwich shop serves up sandwiches on fresh-made bread, as well as cinnamon rolls, cookies, and biscuits and gravy.

Read our interview with Burris

That’s Interesting: Top 3 Reasons Americans Support Small Businesses

What is it that makes Americans choose a small business over the number of big-box stores on every corner? A recent GOBankingRates survey found the top 3 reasons why people prefer to shop locally.

Find out here

Bonus: 7 Best Ways To Support Small Businesses Amid Inflation

No matter which type of small business you frequent — whether it’s a restaurant, a hair salon or a clothing boutique — here are some of the best ways you can support small businesses without breaking the bank.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight & Top Financial News for July 27

Recommended Stories

  • Fintech Guava raises $2.4M to provide banking services to Black small-business owners

    Guava, a banking and networking platform targeting Black entrepreneurs, announced today the closing of a $2.4 million pre-seed round led by Heron Rock. Founded last year by Kelly Ifill, the company aims to narrow the racial wealth gap by providing financial services to Black small businesses and creators. The digital banking platform — set to launch early next year officially — allows entrepreneurs to check expenses, budget, transfer money, track growth and connect with other entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses.

  • As More Clients Recognize the CFP Designation, Advisors Take Note

    Clients are becoming more aware of the certified financial planner (CFP) credential, according to the CFP Board's latest metrics. The Board has endeavored to showcase the CFP mark's value via a public awareness campaign – and has raised fees, in … Continue reading → The post As More Clients Recognize the CFP Designation, Advisors Take Note appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big advertisers are discovering their digital-advertising campaigns carry a big carbon tax

    Brands like Heineken, Nestlé, and Toyota are in the early stages of figuring out how to reduce the emissions their digital advertising produces.

  • What Does It Mean To Scale a Business?

    Every business wants to grow. For many companies, that is their defining mission. But there are two ways to make a company larger. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Also: 22 Side Gigs...

  • Starting a Business With a Friend: 5 Things To Know

    You don't have to look hard to find examples of close friends who started successful businesses together. Sergey Brin and Larry Page started Google. Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia...

  • 9 Apps That Help Small-Business Owners Grow

    Small-business owners have a full plate. And having to juggle multiple tasks throughout each day, like scheduling clients, communicating with team members, tracking expenses and assigning tasks, can...