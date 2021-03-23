What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
King Soopers suspect, Ahmad Alissa
Ahmad Alissa is accused of shooting 10 people at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado. Boulder Police Department/AP

  • Police have identified Ahmad Alissa, 21, as the Boulder mass shooter.

  • Alissa is accused of gunning down 10 people at the King Soopers market.

  • He was injured in the shooting, but was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Boulder police have identified Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as the man who shot 10 people at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday, Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Alissa, 21, was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition, police said. He has been charged with 10 counts of murder.

He is expected to be released from the hospital and jailed later Tuesday, authorities said.

"We are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial," Herold said.

Authorities said police have not yet identified a motive in the case. Alissa purchased the rifle allegedly used in the shooting six days earlier, according to the Associated Press.

Helicopter footage on Monday showed a man being taken from the scene.

In an affidavit for an arrest warrant reviewed by Insider, Boulder Detective Sarah Cantu wrote that Alissa had removed all of his clothing and was dressed only in shorts when he was arrested outside the market. He had blood on his right thigh.

Alissa is from Arvada, a city 30 minutes to the south of Boulder.

A woman who recently married Alissa's older brother told police that she saw him in the family home a few days earlier "playing with" a weapon she described as a "machine gun."

Police learned that Alissa had purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16, according to the affidavit.

Alissa's brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, told the Daily Beast that the suspect had a history of paranoia.

"The guy used to get bullied a lot in high school, he was like an outgoing kid but after he went to high school and got bullied a lot, he started becoming anti-social," Ali Aliwi Alissa told the Daily Beast.

It was not clear whether he had been diagnosed with a mental illness, and authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive.

Researchers have long said that mental illness is not an indicator of violence; people with mental illnesses are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetuate it.

On social media, Alissa shared photos of himself in high school wrestling gear.

The Daily Beast spoke to a former wrestling teammate of Alissa's. The man, identified as Conrad, told the outlet that he was surprised by the news, but noted that Alissa had a temper.

"One thing I can tell you is he didn't take losing very well," the man said. "I remember that in wrestling. He would throw his headgear, wouldn't talk to the coaches when he lost. If I remember correctly, even cussed out one of the coaches one time."

The victims in the shooting have been identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

"The killer, his name will live in infamy," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "Today let us remember the victims."

