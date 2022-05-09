What we know about the 3 Americans who fell ill, died at Bahamas Sandals resort

Officials in the Bahamas are continuing to investigate the deaths of three American tourists who fell ill at a Sandals resort over the weekend.

On Friday morning, hotel staff at the Emerald Bay Sandals Resort on Great Exuma discovered two men and a woman unresponsive in their villas. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of their deaths was still under investigation and police were expected to release the identities of the three who died sometime Monday, CNN reported.

A fourth American was hospitalized and transferred to a Miami hospital in "serious condition" this weekend, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle told CNN on Sunday.

Police do not suspect foul play in the deaths or in the hospitalization. The couple found at the second villa showed "signs of convulsion," according to Bahamas police.

LATEST: State Department 'closely monitoring' investigation into deaths

Here's what we know.

Bodies found Friday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort

Staff at Sandals Emerald Bay notified police Friday morning that they had discovered a male guest unresponsive at a resort villa. While police were on the way to the resort, staff informed them they had discovered another man and woman, also unresponsive, in a separate villa, police said.

Police pronounced all three Americans dead on the scene.

"A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities," Stacy Royal, a spokesperson for Sandals, said in a statement to USA TODAY on Saturday.

Multiple resort guests seek medical attention for nausea, vomiting

On Thursday, multiple guests at the resort had sought medical attention at a hospital for symptoms of nausea and vomiting, Bahamian Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville told Eyewitness News Bahamas. All guests received treatment and returned to the resort that night.

A fourth American was airlifted from the resort to a hospital, said Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Darville told Eyewitness News Bahamas that environmental health scientists, physicians and others have been assigned to investigate the incident using toxicology and blood tests.

Investigators believe the illnesses are "an isolated case associated in a particular area" and are limited to the four Americans, Darville said.

US state department monitoring the investigation

Bahamas police are still investigating what caused the four Americans to fall ill, and the U.S. State Department is "closely monitoring" the probe, a department spokesperson told USA TODAY on Sunday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

