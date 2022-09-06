GO in the Know: 3 Inexpensive New Cars, Retirement Tips & Top Financial News for September 6

seb_ra / iStock.com

I hope you had a wonderful Labor Day Weekend full of good times and relaxation. If you need to relax a bit more, though, it’s the perfect day to do it — it’s National Read a Book Day. While you’re at it, keep chilling out and catch up on the top financial stories of the day. Here you go.

The Big Lead: Need an Inexpensive Car? These 3 Models Are Under $20,000

Trying to find a cheap new car in a year of record high sticker prices is the economic equivalent of trying to parallel park on a crowded city street during rush hour. Yes, it’s a serious challenge — but not impossible. You can still find at least three new models priced at under $20,000.

Social Security Spotlight: Don’t Lose Money by Delaying Benefits in This Common Scenario

In most cases, waiting as long as you can to start collecting Social Security retirement benefits helps ensure you get the biggest check possible — but not always. If you qualify for spousal benefits, waiting too long to apply for Social Security can end up costing you a lot of money.

That’s Interesting: Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with SNAP benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products.

Bonus: How Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Can Boost Retirement Savings

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is a huge opportunity for millions of borrowers to grow their wealth by investing and paying off other debts (or make major life changes like buying a home, starting a family or launching a business). There is also a great opportunity to contribute significantly to your retirement savings.

