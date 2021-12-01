What to know about 3 students killed in Michigan high school shooting. ‘My heart aches’

Hours after a 15-year-old gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school, three students were identified as the fatal victims.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30 identified the deceased as Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. A 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School — located north of Detroit — earlier that day around 12:50 p.m., injuring eight more people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Seven of the injured were students, officials said, with the other being a teacher at the school.

The suspect, a sophomore at the school, was taken into custody five minutes after the shooting began. The weapon he used in the deadly rampage was the same one his father had purchased just days earlier on Black Friday, according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

“As I reflect on the day, it is one that is filled with overwhelming sadness,” Bouchard said. “My heart aches for families that will never be the same and a quiet sweet community that had its innocence shattered.”

Here’s what to know about the three students who were killed in the shooting.

Tate Myre

A football player at the school, Myre died in a patrol car on the way to the hospital, Bouchard said. He has been lauded as a “hero” by fellow students for attempting to disarm the shooter.

He was recently named to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Region Team. Myre was described as an honor student who was a member of the varsity football team since he was a freshman.

“Tate was a wonderful young man who was tremendously hardworking and respectful,” the football program said on Twitter. “He was a tremendous football player with the brightest of futures and was an even better young man off the field as he was on it.”

More than 40,000 people have signed a petition to rename the school’s football stadium after Myre.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford High School, but a legend. His act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations,” the Change.org petition states. “He put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate pic.twitter.com/AKJCH1UWBG — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021

Madisyn Baldwin

Bouchard said Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baldwin, 17, was described by her grandma as a “beautiful, smart, sweet, loving girl.”

Loved ones said she was expected to graduate this school year and had earned full scholarships from multiple colleges, according to ClickOnDetroit.com.

“She was an artist who loved to draw, read and write. She was the eldest of three siblings,” friends said of Baldwin, The Detroit News reported.

Hana St. Juliana

The youngest of the three victims, the 14-year-old St. Juliana was also pronounced dead at the school, officials said.

She was a member of Oxford’s freshman volleyball team, according to TODAY.