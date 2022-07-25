What we know about the 37-year-old woman who police say fired shots at Dallas Love Field
The woman who police said fired shots inside Dallas Love Field airport on Monday was charged three years ago with robbery after she was accused of demanding money from a bank teller in Collin County.
A judge dismissed the charge against Portia Odufuwa on May 31, 2019. A mental competency evaluation report was filed in the case also on that date, according to a court record. The report’s conclusions are not described in the online record.
Odufuwa entered a Bank of America in Wylie on April 5, 2019, and displayed a note demanding money, police said. Officers said they found Odufuwa in an adjacent area as she attempted to walk or run. After a short pursuit, police took Odufuwa into custody.
Odufuwa fired shots from a gun toward the airport ceiling at midday Monday before a police officer shot her. She was taken to a hospital.
Odufuwa is 37. Public records indicate she lives in Wylie and previously had residences in other North Texas cities and in California.
In September 2020, a person applied to a court for an order protecting the person from Odufuwa. A judge denied the application, according to a court record.