What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

Shortly before noon Pacific time on Sunday, Moscow police officers responded to a call about an unconscious person near the University of Idaho campus. They walked into an apartment to find four dead bodies.

Authorities have released little information about the event.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

Police received a phone call saying an individual was unconscious at a house in the 1100 block of King Road in Moscow.

At 11:58 a.m. Pacific, officers arrived on the scene. Inside the apartment, they found four people dead.

Who died?

All four people who died were students at the University of Idaho. Three were from Idaho.

Police and the university identified the deceased as Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. (Note: Some of the identifying details were not consistent between the police and university news releases. This reflects the university’s spellings and hometowns.)

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.

How did they die?

Moscow police said they are investigating the four deaths as a homicide. The University of Idaho referred to all the deceased as “victims.”

Police and the university have declined to provide any details on how the students died.

What is the definition of homicide?

While police are investigating the incident as a homicide, that does not necessarily mean a murder was committed. A homicide is considered as when “one human being causes the death of another,” according to Cornell Law.

While homicide could mean murder — when one individual unlawfully kills another individual — it could also refer to manslaughter, which includes intentionally or unintentionally killing another person. Homicide can also be justified by affirmative defense, such as pleading self-defense or insanity.

What do we know about the shelter-in-place order?

U of I told people to “stay away from the area and shelter in place” at 2:07 p.m. PT as the police department investigated a homicide. Nearly 90 minutes later, at 2:46 p.m. PT, the university tweeted that the shelter in place was lifted but for Moscow residents to “remain vigilant.”

According to the U of I website, a shelter-in-place order can be issued by the University Office of Public Safety and Security in response to a hazardous spill, hostile intruder or weather emergency. A shelter-in-place order, which is sent out using the Vandal Alert system, requires students, faculty and visitors to take refuge in an interior room with no or few windows.

You can sign up for the Vandal Alert System online to receive future alerts.

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.

Where is Moscow, Idaho?

Moscow is situated along the Idaho-Washington border in the Idaho panhandle, about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 85 miles south of Coeur d’Alene. Moscow has a population of approximately 25,850, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and is home to the University of Idaho, which boasts an enrollment of 11,507 students.

The city is also just a 9-mile drive from Pullman, Washington, which is home to the larger Washington State University.

Who can you reach out to?

Moscow police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 208-882-2677.

Counseling services are also available to U of I students through the university’s mental health center and the school’s student union from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.