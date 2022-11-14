What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

24
Sally Krutzig, Shaun Goodwin
·3 min read

Shortly before noon Pacific time on Sunday, Moscow police officers responded to a call about an unconscious person near the University of Idaho campus. They walked into an apartment to find four dead bodies.

Authorities have released little information about the event.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

Police received a phone call saying an individual was unconscious at a house in the 1100 block of King Road in Moscow.

At 11:58 a.m. Pacific, officers arrived on the scene. Inside the apartment, they found four people dead.

Who died?

All four people who died were students at the University of Idaho. Three were from Idaho.

Police and the university identified the deceased as Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. (Note: Some of the identifying details were not consistent between the police and university news releases. This reflects the university’s spellings and hometowns.)

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.

How did they die?

Moscow police said they are investigating the four deaths as a homicide. The University of Idaho referred to all the deceased as “victims.”

Police and the university have declined to provide any details on how the students died.

What is the definition of homicide?

While police are investigating the incident as a homicide, that does not necessarily mean a murder was committed. A homicide is considered as when “one human being causes the death of another,” according to Cornell Law.

While homicide could mean murder — when one individual unlawfully kills another individual — it could also refer to manslaughter, which includes intentionally or unintentionally killing another person. Homicide can also be justified by affirmative defense, such as pleading self-defense or insanity.

What do we know about the shelter-in-place order?

U of I told people to “stay away from the area and shelter in place” at 2:07 p.m. PT as the police department investigated a homicide. Nearly 90 minutes later, at 2:46 p.m. PT, the university tweeted that the shelter in place was lifted but for Moscow residents to “remain vigilant.”

According to the U of I website, a shelter-in-place order can be issued by the University Office of Public Safety and Security in response to a hazardous spill, hostile intruder or weather emergency. A shelter-in-place order, which is sent out using the Vandal Alert system, requires students, faculty and visitors to take refuge in an interior room with no or few windows.

You can sign up for the Vandal Alert System online to receive future alerts.

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.

Where is Moscow, Idaho?

Moscow is situated along the Idaho-Washington border in the Idaho panhandle, about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 85 miles south of Coeur d’Alene. Moscow has a population of approximately 25,850, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and is home to the University of Idaho, which boasts an enrollment of 11,507 students.

The city is also just a 9-mile drive from Pullman, Washington, which is home to the larger Washington State University.

Who can you reach out to?

Moscow police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 208-882-2677.

Counseling services are also available to U of I students through the university’s mental health center and the school’s student union from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead

    Police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths “homicides,” and on Monday identified the victims as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

  • Police: 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

    Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon, according to a press release from the city. “It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday night.

  • Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

    Instagram/The Daily BeastThe four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Authorities have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Tributes to the

  • "Manspreading" On Flight Prompts Passenger To Share Photo On Reddit

    One woman shared a photo online of a male passenger encroaching on what little space she had on an airplane.

  • Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'

    Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids." Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were also members of the Virginia football team, journeying through periods of transition in their careers — whether it was bouncing back from a season-ending injury, changing positions on the team or transferring in from another school.

  • Family of 10-year-old accused of groping school employee wants apology, counselor fired

    The family of a 10-year-old accused of groping a Volusia County Schools employee wants the charges dropped, employee fired and an apology issued.

  • American paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold accused of raping and sexually assaulting teammate

    Paralympic swimming gold medalist Robert Griswald allegedly raped and sexually assaulted an intellectually impaired teammate, per lawsuit.

  • UVA Massacre Suspect Lay in Wait for Busload of Footballers, Survivor’s Dad Says

    UVA Police Department TwitterAfter an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to

  • Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus 'believed to be victims of homicide'

    The University of Idaho believes four students found dead near campus on Sunday are 'victims of homicide.' The four deceased students were found on King Road in Moscow.

  • Girlfriend opposes burn treatment for Troy man charged with killing her mother in fire

    “I am in huge danger if they release him. He is going to come and kill me and my kids,” she said.

  • Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial

    Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom before a lunch break, becoming the fourth woman Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting to testify at the former movie magnate's trial. Asked by a prosecutor if she saw the person in court that she met at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2005, she went silent then burst into tears before managing to mutter “yes” into the microphone.

  • Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities

    A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

  • Space Force Sushi Worker Caught Filming Nude Women in Base Bathroom, Feds Say

    U.S. Space Force/Handout via ReutersAn employee of a Space Force sushi supplier admitted to filming nude women using the bathroom at a missile base in California, according to court filings obtained by The Daily Beast.Aung K. Zin, a contract employee at the Vandenberg Space Force Base commissary, was charged Nov. 10 with one federal count of video voyeurism. He pleaded guilty the same day; the case filings were unsealed on Nov. 14. Zin’s lawyer, Michael Thomas Gazell, did not respond to a reques

  • Titans' timing for 1st Thursday night game couldn't be worse

    The Tennessee Titans face their first Thursday night game this season at the worst moment possible. Yes, the Titans (6-3) are coming off a 17-10 win over Denver, their sixth in seven games. Then Tennessee lost three more to injuries during the game.

  • Blind Woman and Guide Dog Thrown Out of London Hotel

    A London hotel threw out a blind woman accused of lying about her assistance dog. The BBC reports that staff at a London Premier Inn asked Angharad Paget-Jones “for ‘proof’ her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog.” After providing proof, Paget-Jones and Tudor still had to vacate the premises. In the UK, it is […] The post Blind Woman and Guide Dog Thrown Out of London Hotel appeared first on DogTime.

  • King asks for amendment to Regency Act to ensure Princes Andrew and Harry never step in

    The King has formally asked Parliament to create two additional counsellors of state as he moves to ensure the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex will never be called upon to deputise for him.

  • Survivors Say Putin’s Private Army Filmed Sex Assault Victims Stripped Naked

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—Survivors of an armed raid say mercenaries from Putin’s private army sexually assaulted a dozen women and girls—at least one as young as 15— and humiliated them by using smart phones to film their naked bodies after the attack.The soldiers from the Wagner Group are supposed to be in Mali in an advisory role but evidence continues to emerge of human rights abuses and massacres linked to the paramilitaries employed by Presid

  • Weather forecast puts 20 states in path of snowstorm with frigid temperatures

    Icy roads could be a problem as the first snowflakes of the season are forecast to fall across a large swath of the country over the next few days.

  • The '90s Were Just Built Different — Here's 11 Shocking, Disturbing, And/Or Incredible Events To Prove It

    Think the 2020s are weird? Let me tell you about the 1990s.View Entire Post ›