What we know about the 4 homicides reported in the last week in the Kansas City metro

Four people were killed in homicides within the last week in the Kansas City region, including a man with a knife who was shot by police.

Three of those killings were reported in Kansas City, Missouri, bringing the total number of homicides there this year to 18. By this time in 2021, Kansas City had suffered 15 homicides.

Last year, Kansas City saw its second-deadliest year on record, with 157 killings, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, 182 people were killed, making it the worst year on record.

Homicides have generally risen over the past 20 years. Since 2000, Kansas City has recorded just five years that did not exceed 100 lives lost as community leaders grapple with solutions.

Here’s a timeline of the violence over the last week across the metro area.

Homicides

Just after 2 a.m. Feb. 7, two men arrived at North Kansas City Hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the men, 22-year-old Eduardo Salazar, died from his injuries. The second victim suffered serious wounds. Police believe they were shot in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue in Northeast Kansas City, about a seven-mile drive from the hospital.

Less than 30 minutes later, officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a child near 51st and Olive streets in the Blue Hills neighborhood. There, police shot and killed 36-year-old Shawn Wilson, who was allegedly holding a knife and approaching officers.

Wilson died at the hospital from his injuries.

His mother, Helen Wilson, said her son suffered from bipolar depression and anxiety. She believed her son did not pose a threat to the police officers and said he needed help with his mental health.

“I really believed that they was gonna help him,” she said. “I really, truly believed.”

The next day, officers in Independence were called about 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of South Sterling Avenue on a homicide. A 17-year-old boy was reportedly shot and killed there.

A man was shot and killed in the Willowwind Apartments complex Thursday night in Kansas City’s Ashland Ridge neighborhood, according to police.

Then on Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance at apartments in the 4000 block of Willow Avenue on Kansas City’s southeast side in the Ashland Ridge neighborhood. There, they found Samuel Zamudio, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Zamudio died at the scene.