What you need to know about the I-43 Michigan Avenue ramp closure

Starting Sunday Nov. 26, the Interstate-43 Michigan Avenue exit ramp will be closed in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure will allow crews to repair a part of the exit ramp's sidewall.

The ramp is scheduled to be closed for 12 days.

Crews will also close the I-43 southbound ramp extending to I-794 eastbound. The ramp travels directly underneath the Michigan Avenue ramp.

The Wisconsin DOT said the timeline of the operation could change depending on weather.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: I-43 Michigan Avenue ramp closure; what you need to know