What we know about the 'I-65 Killer,' also known as the 'Days Inn Killer'

Indiana State Police, as well as officials from the FBI and the Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police department, plan to give an update Tuesday, April 4, on an unsolved series of killings that took place decades ago.

The "I-65 Killer," also known as the "Days Inn Killer," raped and killed at least three women at motels along the highway's corridor in Indiana and Kentucky in the 1980s.

'I-65 Killer': Police to discuss long-unsolved Indiana, Kentucky serial killer case

Here's a look at what we know about the case:

Who were the I-65 Killer's victims?

The killer may be linked to other attacks and deaths, but his known victims as of April 1, 2022, are:

Jeanne Gilbert, found March 3, 1989, near Remington.

Mary "Peggy" Gill, found March 3,1989, in White County.

Vicki Heath, found Feb. 21, 2987 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

In 1990, a clerk at Days Inn in Columbus was working the night shift when a man sexually assaulted and stabbed her. She escaped and was able to describe her attacker to police. DNA linked the crime to the other women's killings.

Similar crimes took plays in the late 1980s and early 1990s in Minnesota, Kentucky and Illinois.

Who is the 'I-65 Killer'?

A composite sketch of the "I-65 Killer."

The Columbus Days Inn clerk who escaped her attacker described him as about 6 feet tall with greasy hair and a beard spotted with gray. He work a sock hat, flannel shirt and jeans, and had lime green eyes, she told authorities. The composite drawing created from her description shows his right iris drifting up.

Who was Jeanne Gilbert?

Jeanne Gilbert was a part-time auditor at the Remington Days Inn and a mother of two. The night of her death, she had traded shifts to watch her daughter's last game as a cheerleader.

Who was Mary 'Peggy' Gill?

Gill was a 24-year-old night auditor at the Days In in Merrillville, where she'd been promoted from being a maid. She loved baking and decorating cakes, cross-stitching and painting.

Story continues

Who was Vicki Heath?

Vicki Heath worked at a Super 8 motel in Kentucky. She was a 41-year-old mother of two and an avid reader. At the time of her death, she had recently gotten engaged.

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: 'Beautiful soul' finished chemo treatment last week. Her husband now accused of her murder

Evansville Courier & Press reporter Jon Webb contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: I-65 Killer: Victims, description, investigation and more