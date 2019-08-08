Need To Know: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Gregory Went, for US$50k worth of shares, at about US$7.99 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$6.01. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Notably Gregory Went was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$50k worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Insiders divested only US$12k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does Adamas Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Adamas Pharmaceuticals insiders have about 2.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.5m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Adamas Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Adamas Pharmaceuticals insider transactions. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.