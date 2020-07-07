What You Need To Know About AFH Financial Group Plc's (LON:AFHP) Investor Composition

Every investor in AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of UK£149m, AFH Financial Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AFH Financial Group.

See our latest analysis for AFH Financial Group

AIM:AFHP Ownership Breakdown July 7th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AFH Financial Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

AFH Financial Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AFH Financial Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:AFHP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AFH Financial Group. With a 14% stake, CEO Alan Hudson is the largest shareholder. Slater Investments Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Paul Connor holds about 8.1% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.